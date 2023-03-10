Kareena Kapoor's Alaïa denim set is the comfy blue we need to step into Spring

Download some coolness, please. Denim as we know is defined seriously by all the As, anywhere, always and awesome. A year-round favourite, our relationship with denim is unquestionable and as the fatigue of fashion week's colours, shimmer, and drama tries to push us into the many worlds of craze, there's something about denim that comes free from bizarre-ish details. Kareena Kapoor Khan's look from today feels non-heavy and how it leads us to another look of ease and chic.

With Spring on the way, so too is endlessly delightful a co-ordinated denim set (Us talking to your closet). If fashion doesn't have to mean boring, it can definitely and positively look simple. Hold on, a deep look into denim will surely explain our words visually and stylishly. The 42-year-old was spotted today at a shoot location in casual-only denim but a dreamy summer outfit.

As our love for denim remains strong, beyond comparison, to be clear, we're looking at what could be talked about as a dinner outfit. Lakshmi Lehr styled Bebo's OOTD which was chosen from ALAÏA. To make your next style assignment look blue and bang-on, search for both a vest and pants on the brand's website.

Kareena Kapoor's blue denim outfit looks on-point

The Veere Di Wedding actress rocked an Rs. 1,24,531.93 sleeveless button-down number with double pockets. What is also in for a certificate of excellence, is the contrast stitch detailing which is also present on her pants. It partially fed into the sustainable practice as recycled cotton and polyester were used to create these.

Since you figured out that the outfit is complete only with the 'Iconic denim jeans' worth Rs. 96,633.09. Two steps down now to looking good? The high-waisted and straight-fit jeans also feature pockets. Do you also love wearing accessories? The hype for gold cannot get anymore fancier and louder (not like a garish mess). Her bangles and hoops were from Outhouse Jewellery and Viange Vintage.

Kareena Kapoor's pumps had a glittery and transparent cover. Further making it more neat and nice, a sleek, pulled-back bun and eyeliner defined her glam beauty scene.

