Kareena Kapoor's Anine Bing printed tee is on a new round of repeat and it looks cool

This T-shirt has "repeat me" written all over it. Do you see it? Kareena Kapoor Khan and we totally do. Always on the bandwagon of re-wearing and looking stylish, the Crew actress stepped out earlier this morning in Mumbai for work in a printed t-shirt which is something that we've seen in her 2022 style album. How many stories of going out in the same outfit do you have? Well, that should be the biggest number we've heard of. Keep the count growing with Bebo's looks.

We're in the middle of very sweat-wicking weather and t-shirts are your home. Whether you're on the couch, out on a coffee date or in bed by the night, there is nothing a t-shirt cannot be styled with. One classic basic, three fresh spins were given by the mother-of-two. So, how do you approach atleast two of her looks? It is essential to understand the background of this t-shirt - it is monochrome, short-sleeved and a bit oversized in structure.

Kareena Kapoor re-styled her Anine Bing t-shirt

It was once available as a Lili Tee on Revolve for Rs. 8,129.69. The Veere Di Wedding actress teamed her Anine Bing t-shirt with drawstring flared pants to Manish Malhotra's residence for a catch-up which also had the cool set - Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawalla present. Kareena's sporty look included a pair of sneakers and a black handbag with a printed scarf that added a bit of shocking colour dose.

The 42-year-old isn't over this cotton tee and she was photographed again today clad in the same crew neck and logo printed piece. This latest look of Kareena was more white and less compared to her previous OOTN. For her OOTD, her untucked t-shirt was clubbed with pants that was monotone and she accessorised her sunshine casual look with a pair of espadrilles and sunglasses.

