Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent appearance at a public event made heads turn, proving once again why she's reigning Bollywood royalty. It wasn't just her captivating beauty that stole the show, but her statement saree left everyone in awe. We are sincerely obsessed with the delightful ethnic outfit that the diva wore.

Kareena Kapoor’s sassy display is a mere echo of the countless times she stunned fans with her style. It's no wonder that she continues to hold a special place in the hearts of millions of people. Well, let’s just have a proper look at her ethnic elegance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked amazing in a pretty blush pink saree:

Kareena’s recent outfit featured a beautiful blush pink saree, created by none other than Bollywood’s favorite fashion designer, Manish Malhotra. The fabulous outfit was, of course, a total work of art!

The Jab We Met actress’ elegant pink-hued drape, made up of delicate tulle, served femme and fabulous vibes at the event. The statement ensemble also had pretty pearl-embellished scalloped borders that elevated the whole striking piece. The sheer saree also had delicate and divine pearl tassel detailing, which screamed all things mesmerizing.

The nature-inspired embroidery of the saree literally had us picking our jaws up off the floor. It’s quite safe to say that we’re feeling super inspired to wear such an ensemble for the wedding season. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress paired the pink drape with a matching blouse, which was beautifully encrusted with pearls.

The cap-sleeved blouse also had a sheer back, which was thoroughly laden with traditional Kashmiri Chinar leaf patterns. Celestial designs had us falling for them. This proved that the light and summery hue would be a great pick for a summer wedding. After all, it literally glowed against Bebo’s complexion. What a chic choice!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s stylish accessories and glam choices:

Kareena made the wise decision to not go overboard with accessories so that her amazing ethnic ensemble could take the spotlight and shine on its own merit. She completed the outfit with matching heels. She also added a statement neckpiece with matching earrings and rings to add some bling to her look. These picks subtly elevated the outfit without stealing attention.

Kapoor decided to opt for minimal makeup. She went with a dewy makeup base and brown smudged eyeshadow. She added some drama with volumizing mascara. The blushed, baked, and highlighted cheeks took her makeup game to the next level. However, the pretty pink lip color won the crown by playing extraordinarily well with her classy outfit.

Last but not least, let’s talk about Bebo’s hairstyle. She usually leaves her luscious locks open, but with this look, she made a change. Her dark tresses were styled into a high bun with a smooth back-combed base. The effortlessly elegant hairstyle made sure that the actress’ gorgeous accessories and subtle makeup look got the attention that they so clearly deserved.

So, what did you think of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s saree look? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

