Kareena Kapoor's Gucci blazer and Saint Laurent sling bag are examples of when chic meets compliments

A blazer baby! We've all become one, where is the lie? Your closet is kind enough to store all your impulsive and well-thought buys. There really isn't plenty of time for Spring to make its move to step in and until then let's live winter to a joyful peak. Just recently Kareena Kapoor Khan proved blazers aren't on the decline, so then, did we find our new cosy friend? You can say so as the Gucci fan flexed something of a colourful and printed kind over the weekend.

It was a blurry good and cheerful party night for Bebo and her gang. Was black the chosen theme? With the looks of the party bunch's outfits, one can declare so. The terms effortless and elevated chic come to mind when discussing Kareena's look. It was a logo-rich and luxe affair, so here is what your mind needs to know right now. She picked out a graphic printed t-shirt and teamed it with black slightly faded jeans.

Kareena Kapoor is a glam Gucci girl and slayer with her YSL bag

The Bollywood actress's casual look featured a topper in the name of a blazer. Showcased on the runways, the Gucci blazer from the Love Parade Spring'22 collection. Designed from a linen-blend fabric, it was sophisticated and a classy one with a colourful checkered print that oozed old Hollywood glam.

Kareena Kapoor's single-breasted blazer for Rs. 2,31,960.39 bore double pockets, a notched lapel, buttons, shoulder pads and Gucci-logo embroidered patch. The 42-year-old's look popped up with colours such as red and neon green. Her Lou camera bag from Saint Laurent worth Rs. 1,38,974.62 featured quilted over stitching, an adjustable leather strap, and a gold logo. Her pointed-toe pumps were rather too bright and we're not convinced about copying the same. We would choose a monotone black outfit instead to keep it non-overboard.

