Kareena Kapoor's Kora kurta set is a crowd-puller packed with royalty; Does it cost under Rs. 40K?

Enter spring or summer, kurtas are something you should never abandon. A very trans-seasonal creation, desi dressing is just as glamourous and calming as styling any other casual look. The eternal-impresser has once again tuned into the action of keeping us hooked with Kareena Kapoor Khan's Sunday look. Primed for making a statement, her outfit is the one to be donned to auspicious ceremonies like weddings and Godh Bharai.

In the meantime, can we guess the 'matter of now', we haven't shut out? The traditional and realness of spring fervour where pastels to blooms are trusted upon extensively. Any complaints regarding the whole box of benefits you can get? Get behind the wheel of this very sartorial serenity with the mother-of-two's attire that has some stunning toppings, such as embroideries and other details. For Anissa Malhotra Jain's baby shower, Kareena chose a three-piece ethnic suit from Kora India. If you think a kurta isn't always convincing, Bebo is the Bollywood fashion girl whose wardrobe can be your potential target for a raid and you may want to redo this activity all through the year.

Kareena Kapoor proves desi glam is ever the best

Are we done playing with jackets as toppers for all our outfits? Dupatta to the rescue is the only tradition we want to swear by. For functions in the future, pick the Veere Di Wedding actress's Rs. 38,000.00 outfit which has no-simple but all-glam formulas. Her silk chanderi-made, kalidar-Phiran style kurta has a button placket, short sleeves and vertical panels.

It beautifully does make us commit to its pattern of flowers and more with flourishes in the name of gold gota, hand-block printed base and zari embroidery. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress completed her look with salwar and a very worth-embracing contrasting sage green silk organza dupatta which made a case with sequin handwork and four gota tassels.

The 42-year-old's look was rightly accessorised and that is why it looks impactful. Create yours with embellished juttis, a textured clutch, and ruby and studded drop earrings. Kareena's hair was styled into a sleek look and she shined on with her glossy pout. Her eyelashes bore a ton of mascara and like magic, kohl highlighted her eyes.

