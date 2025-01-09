Kareena Kapoor's look in Tarun Tahiliani pre-draped lilac saree is ever-gorgeous; perfect for wedding reception outfit

It’s time for wedding reception outfits to go beyond gowns. And for this, pre-drape sarees deserve a chance. Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has already tried one, and trust us, it hit right on the mark. For Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebration, the actress graced the event in her lilac saree, which was an undouble bold and high-fashion statement.

No one does fashion better than Kareena Kapoor, and who could be a better style guide for your special day? For a wedding celebration, she slayed a pre-drape saree, a perfect reception fit designed by Tarun Tahiliani. The flattering drape silhouettes featured a trellis pattern with Swarovski crystal scatter and a hand-cut aari border. It was created with pure perfection, enough to own the spotlight. The pallu was styled on her shoulder with a neat drape, beautifully highlighting her skin at the waist.

Giving more of a bold touch, the actress paired it with the heavily embellished bustier. This unique addition to her saree look was enough to make us fall head over heels for her once again. Also, giving the concluding touch to her fit, the choker was beautifully placed around her neck and looked like an accessory. The saree was iconic, but Kareena’s styling tops the wedding reception fit list.

Shifting our focus to her accessories, the actress chose statement drop earrings. They were glamorous, traditional, and perfect for complementing the vibe of her saree. The earrings featured intricate patterns and contrasting green stones, making them enough to complete a well-accessorized look.

Giving a flawless touch to her appearance. The actress began with the radiant base and then accentuated it with the soft blush glow, subtle eyeshadow, defined brows, and nude lipstick. Moreover, with her short hair kept open in the side partition, the actress deserves appreciation for giving us such a marvelous look to admire.

For the perfect reception night look, ensure you look no less than a diva draped in a beautiful saree. This Kareena Kapoor's pre-draped saree appearance will definitely do the magic and give you the most unforgettable moment of your wedding.

