Kareena Kapoor's Loro Piana loafers styled with a co-ordinated set is the perfect colour power for Spring

A thirst trap (on sartorial grounds) according to us in Spring is the picture of a co-ordinated set. Sweaty days have taken over the coldest times and regardless of what rules our style plays by often or when in a down-to-the-wire hoarding situation, you can plunge into the season rightly and comfortably with dozens of co-ordinated sets. Fashion folks, this can be your time to dress up minimally but stylishly with a bright spark of colour. Kareena Kapoor Khan's look from her recent outing lingers on the easy side of the dressing up spectrum. How? See it here.

Are we set on finding and purchasing outfits that are more linen, and more lightweight? Bebo's newest look can totally be squeezed into your current style guide. In celebration of white and colours, we show you how to assemble the simplest OOTD. Regularly spotted out and about for Crew movie shoots, the Bollywood actress gives adequate notes that favour the season's must-have outfits - mostly casual such as t-shirts, jeans and co-ordinated combos.

Kareena Kapoor adds a dose of yellow to her monotone outfit

To catch up with more, reach to her linen all-white ensemble. Kareena's plain shirt with a single pocket, a couple of buttons, long sleeves and a collar - the signature details present on all shirts were on this one as well. Not only is the hue ubiquitous but can be better seen with most of your outfits. It is time to take action and club these on with denim shorts, colourful tees, mini kurtas and the like.

We also agree on how the mother-of-two has tried to fit loafers into the vibe of her overall look. She picked a pair of 'Summer Charms Walk' worth Rs. 67,311.34 from Loro Piana. Put on shelves for sale after having been made from suede and rubber soles, two debossed silver charms shaped in circular and key-shaped patterns sat attractively on these. The Good Newwz actress tied her hair into a low bun and wore her yellow-framed sunnies to conclude her look.

Do you like her overall look? Let us know in the comments section.