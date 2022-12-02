Kareena Kapoor's Marni chic co-ord set comes with an EXPENSIVE price tag; Find out

We have this blessed habit of chronicling and decoding looks we see every day. Attentive mode activated? Say yes, please. Kareena Kapoor Khan's newest travel look is a detailed perfection and that's the kind of winter style done right that we want to wear in the blink of an eye. That's the impatient and curious us talking. There is no single missing ingredient here and for real this is how easy your style and shopping should look this season.

There's no stopping a couple from spoiling themselves with chic ensembles and us to inspiration. And, this December dressing month more is more is the fashion therapy that should keep us all going. Saif Ali Khan's style often has a desi flair and today it was pretty festive and extremely dapper. The Vikram Vedha actor rocked a white kurta set which was topped off with a pristine off-white Nehru jacket and brown shoes. Uncomplicated to style this one, isn't it? Black sunnies offer a cool twist here.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress who returned from London in November chose a warm ensemble. Make a hot streak going forward with this reference. A black leather jacket is a forward piece no doubt but how would you make it look like an expert-approved look? Pour yourself a hot chocolate and read on. Pick a co-ordinated set from this fabulous mommy and a noted fashionista. Her Marni two-piece set includes a sleeveless top and straight-fit pants designed from silk crepe. They look fantastic with a pop dot print in black and we don't know if it is accidental twinning or a planned act that the presence of ivory here seems to match Saif's jacket. She's a fabulous mommy and a noted fashionista.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan serve a note-worthy couple style



Kareena's Rs. 31,720.22 sleeveless top featured a high-neck, button placket, side slits, a gathered elasticated drawstring detail, and mini buttons. The comfy pair had Rs. 37,576.03 pyjama pants with an elasticated waist and a flared fit. Her look on the whole certainly delivered with ankle boots which were clearly visible thanks to her cropped pants. She also carried Celine's brown bag and black sunglasses to accessorise her look. Do you see a new hair colour? The dye looks lovely on the side part hairdo. Put on bright lipstick and your going-out look is ready.