Kareena Kapoor's Max Mara black dress is hands down the best party glam

A stunner in black. Our unfiltered opinion about a black dress is that we love too much of it. It doesn't stop with a single outfit, from dresses to sarees, a barrage is what we have and yet we feel so unsettled. Can we admit that we cannot part ways with black like ever? A recent story of Kareena Kapoor Khan shows that she donned a black dress and the glamour displayed here is all kinds of perfect. Pictures do not lie. Need a party dress? We may not know the forecast of your party calendar but this dress could help any day, anytime. More details coming your way.

Let's not forget that black ensembles are timeless and are worthy of a purchase. Also, a black dress knows how to get the sold out sticker, don't you think? Such is the demand, such is its allure. A fan of showing some skin or flexing an open-back look? You've definitely come to a sartorial paradise now. Just a few days ago, Bebo jetted off to Kolkata to attend the Indian Chamber of Commerce event dressed up in an Italian ready-to-wear fashion house, Max Mara's monotone black outfit.

Kareena Kapoor is a bombshell in a black dress

Elegant on the front, sexy at the back. This came as a heard-your-request drop and we're not disappointed. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress looked stunning in a midi dress which featured a turtleneck, gathered bodice, long sleeves and a reverse V cut at the back. Together was a skirt with a slit at the back and a zip fastening.