Kareena Kapoor's party glam in a Ralph Lauren strappy dress is top-notch for a night to remember

Ain't nobody who doesn't know the glamourous power of a black dress. Recurring patterns of approvals have been given not by us alone but by celebrities as well. The iconic colour got chosen in an entirely different light by Kareena Kapoor Khan recently. How differently, you wonder? On what seemed like a Diwali party night, her RSVP was super ready with her dressed in black casual attire. Incredible to the core, actually because we've demarcated our current party looks to that of ethnic ensembles.



The mother-of-two kept her look easy, spiffy, and pretty. We saw and heard Bebo's style message clearly and as a keen fashion geek, our notes are well-detailed, made just for you by us. Everything is stylish with a black dress and as Kareena proved the Ralph Lauren one does it all well. Bollywood's party nights are getting hotter and as expected the recent one was a blast.

It also had attendees like Malaika Arora, Shibani Dandekar, Amrita Arora, and others. They made new rules for Diwali dressing as they favoured dresses. Note to self: live in dresses forever. The 42-year-old rocked a Ralph Lauren knee-length monotone black dress. Is this a fail-proof hint at a cocktail look?



Kareena's Ilene dress curated in Italy featured double and thick straps, a sweetheart neckline, and a knotted detail which created the look of a bow placed right on the bust. All soft, satin and so full of shine. This form-fitting sleeveless dress costs approximately Rs. 173,765.35 and was styled with tear-drop earrings. It's simply too boring to have your outfits and accessories match always. Hers had emeralds and white studs to give it a sparkling, beautiful look.



The Ki & Ka actress also tied up her look for the big bash with black eyeliner, a sleek and high ponytail, and makeup with matte nude lipstick, mascara, kohl, smokey-eye makeup, blush, and highlighter. She wore it all stylishly with strappy black stilettos and a clutch which gave out a plush look with embellishments.

