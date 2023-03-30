Kareena Kapoor's printed tee is all the cool right now; Here are two ways to rewear it

Joy to the world, the t-shirt that can be re-loved and repeatedly worn has come. Side note: Celtic Woman's Christmas carol is the best. Every season we are accustomed to buying staples and in some occasional cases when our hearts are stolen sneakily away by certain non-seasonal outfits and accessories, we become hopeless hoarders. What we have in the line for you are two stories from the winter smoothly followed by Spring. In Kareena Kapoor Khan's style charts, tees and blazers are on the up and up. You could join the likes too and help sustainability take over the fashion world.

The mother-of-two has a history of re-wearing clothes all the while staying in the headlines for being a top fashionista. Be out there but do yourself and the planet good. Here's to two months of often repeating the same oversized printed t-shirt which is available for the 'add-to-cart' exercise on H&M's website.

Kareena Kapoor rocked her t-shirt twice and looked super cool

We initially saw it in February when she stepped out of her Mumbai residence to party out. Now a favourite of hers and literally many shades of comfort (cannot deny), it has a ribbed crew neckline, dropped shoulders, and ‘Led Zeppelin’ print in white. The Good Newwz actress took into a full chic force with a Gucci Rs. 2,31,960.39 checkered blazer from its Love Parade Spring'22 collection which she clubbed with black denim pants, a punchy-looking neon green pumps and her Lou camera bag Rs. 1,38,974.62.

The very affordable and wearable t-shirt is living a merry life. Retails at Rs. 1,299, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress wore the dark grey tee again recently and she paired it with faded blue loose-fit jeans and a monotone black blazer. Do you not see this blazer make it until the stretch of Summer? Try to use it minimally and focus more on accessories like your handbag and sunnies. The 42-year-old included a Hermès royalty. How wowza?

Which is your favourite look?