Kareena Kapoor's Puma knitted top and slouchy pants is coolness personified; Know its cost

Kareena Kapoor Khan is chilling out and how in Monaco! She kept up with her style in a sporty athleisure outfit as she made her debut at the F1 Grand Prix practice race. If you're a style-follower of the Bollywood actor’s style, you’ll know that her outfits never really look uncomfortable. They stand for cool and classy. Her newest was no different, just a little too sand-coloured and fabulous. After minutes of studying her look, we figured bliss is blooming in the name of printed outfits this season and we're obsessing over this one already.

Making the most of prints this season is simple: mix and match it with clothes of all kinds and hems. Khan's two-piece outfit is on the brink of stepping into our closet. And, is it wrong to believe that we are in this together? The urge to shop for some fashionable sets can be a little too much to fall prey to but this one is an incredibly color-coordinated and stylish creation.

The Crew actor’s outfit doesn't get done with just one trip to the gym. Rock it as your off-duty look or if your office setting approves of it, then you're in luck my friend! The rise of vacations can surely help you travel in this ensemble. And, if you happen to get tired of one of these - top or pants, swap it with your favourite crop top or skirt for a casual and fun Summer look.

Kareena Kapoor looks cool in an athleisure outfit

We are guessing it was Lakshmi Lehr who styled Kareena as she too was spotted with Kareena at the location. The actress donned a Puma outfit from its Luxe Sport line. Here's something you ought to know - she is our leading style inspiration in humid max months for all those printed tees, co-ordinated sets and denim pants she sported to only make our mood boards season-secured, stylish and functional.

Bebo's sleeveless knitted top is available for Rs 4,999 which was designed with graphics such as geometric print in brown, a full-zip closure and a high neck. To an extent, say 20% it was made from recycled material. Materials in question also include polyester and elastane. It was clubbed with Rs 5999 slouchy pants which is a revised version of the iconic T7 track pants. Designed from cotton, it had an oversized fit, T7 panels in brown on the legs, embroidered logo and a pocket at the back.

Go gold, stunners. Kareena showed how with black tinted sunnies which bore a gold frame, heart-shaped earring studs and peep-toe heels. Just saying, you will never take these off if you alternatively accessorize this outfit with white sneakers and a bracelet stash. It was a look that said goals on repeat with her simple makeup which had an eyeliner, brick-hued lipstick and a little blush. Her hairstyle was straight and left down.

Do you love her outfit? Let us know in the comments section.

