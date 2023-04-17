Kareena Kapoor's Ranna Gill co-ordinated set is the thing of printed cool to sign up for this season

Hello, print season, here we come with eyes and hearts open to welcome you. To be clear, Spring is entirely about how quickly you start and seal your days with colourful prints. We've pulled similar style triggers and more so lately because of Kareena Kapoor Khan's looks in co-ordinated sets. As for the rest of our looks for the season, we've decided to settle on uncomplicated styling and intentionally wearing non-heavy outfits.

Co-ordinated outfits are sometimes trend-proof too and that's a bonus you will have to find for yourself. What we have lined up to be a part of your fantasy too is the Crew actress's Sunday look. Her everyday work schedule is aiding us in mapping and setting our looks better and that's the kind of luck we wish for all fashionistas. When you feel like you've maxed out trying and taking out ensembles on your mood board, back of your mind, you know there is more flowing in from Bebo's yet-to-be-out looks. Wait for them!

Kareena Kapoor aces her colourfully-bright look in a printed combo

Not to mention her most recent look which was a clear case of simple colour presentation. A white-on-white attire met a pair of yellow loafers and we thought it was fantastic. Did someone say dressing up can be this easy? Rightly said.

Showed by Kareena again, the mother-of-two opted for a Ranna Gill co-ordinated set. Up for public view and purchase on the fashion designer's website as the 'Lydia' matching boho-style set for Rs. 25,600.00, show off your weekend brunch look with this one.

Kareena's button-down 'Lydia' shirt with bishop sleeves was teamed with 'Reese' wide-leg pants and this multi-coloured combo looked irresistible supremely for its Lime Ikat print. This Linen viscose attire can be shopped individually for Rs. 12,800.00 each. The Jab We Met actress accessorised her daytime look with black tinted sunnies and a pair of espadrilles.

Do you love her look? Let us know in the comments section.

