Kareena Kapoor’s ₹1.5 lakh saree, sindoor, and emerald jewels add a royal charm to Aadar Jain’s wedding

The royal couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, exude regal sophistication whenever they appear together. The Kapoor family is in full celebration mode for Aadar Jain’s wedding, and Kareena, along with her husband, made a stunning appearance. Draped in a gorgeous red saree, adorned with sindoor and traditional accessories, she looked nothing less than a newlywed bride. Let’s break down the exquisite details of her ensemble.

For her cousin’s wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan chose a traditional look, and nothing embodies grace quite like a saree. She was beautifully dressed in Ritu Kumar’s red villa saree, priced at Rs 1,50,000. The extraordinary embroidery and intricate detailing across the saree left us in awe. Tiny golden designs adorned the fabric, adding the perfect festive touch.

The saree was neatly draped around her body, with the pleats elegantly arranged at the front. One side of the pallu was attached to her blouse, while the other gracefully cascaded over her arm, exuding confidence and elegance.

Blending traditional design with a contemporary edge, the actress paired her red saree with a matching blouse featuring a sleeveless design and a V-neckline. The blouse was adorned with golden dot details and a finely designed border at the neckline, adding to its charm.

Her accessories were just as flawless. Staying true to the traditional aesthetic, the Crew actress carried a classic potli bag. Her look was further enhanced by an emerald and diamond-studded necklace, along with a stunning ring that adorned her fingers. These striking accessories added the perfect finishing touch.

Her makeup was subtle and dewy. Under the night lights and camera flashes, her skin glowed with a flawless, radiant base of concealer and foundation. Her cheekbones had a rosy flush, her eyes sparkled with shimmery eyeshadow and winged eyeliner, and her lips were painted with glossy lipstick.

She completed her look with her hair left open and parted in the middle, but it was the sindoor in her hairline that truly caught our attention, making us admire her even more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at Aadar Jain’s wedding radiated mesmerizing traditional vibes. Draped in a beautifully crafted saree, she looked nothing short of extraordinary—a moment we’d love to replay on loop.