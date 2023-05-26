Kareena Kapoor's Saint Laurent baseball cap is perfectly cool for all your Summer strolls

Kareena Kapoor Khan cannot stop YSL-ing her looks. Delivering a level of chic that's easy to match with every single look, she becomes our style inspiration again. Aye aye, captain, we now want to buy into the baseball cap trend. It's Summer and we cannot afford a chance at tough love towards caps, they are called essentials for a reason. As proud owners of a few in the past, baseball caps have led us to believe that they can help provide a wee bit of protection from the energy-sucking sun rays. So, we know we wouldn't lose interest in this one, and here is how Bebo's cap stuck with us (Okay, hearts too!) since last night.

She's très fashionable, classy, and everything including busy at the moment. Back in Mumbai yesterday after a short-shoot schedule in Goa, the Crew actress was photographed along with her fabulous co-star Kriti Sanon. At this point, it's clear that Khan has amplified the denim trend since Summer kicked in. And, so another look was stylishly orchestrated as she wore a pair of jeans to travel in. For the unfamiliar, we have some archives that don't lie and you may want to hold onto these in monsoon as well. We said it, you shall see it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan serves a super blue, super chic look

The mother-to-two chose a semi-casual outfit which was a little too blue created with a long-sleeved 'Ycao' shirt from Isabel Marant Étoile's. It was neatly constructed with a collar, high-low hem, red stripes bordered with white, and drop shoulders. She clubbed the Rs 12,400 piece with wide-leg hem faded light blue jeans. It's a supreme combo that can help wick away excess sweat. You need to let some airflow pass in, right? The idea is just as simple as it sounds - it will only do good and no harm.

Not to be dramatic about it but try and have a conversation with someone you know about classics to own right now. We decided to give two more minutes to how you can pick and play with some cool shirts and more. Every day we give at least a single mention of how breathable fabrics such as linen and cotton need to be regularly chosen. To style Kareena's shirt in a formal pattern, replace jeans with trousers, pick a pair of pointed-toe pumps and do not leave too many buttons undone. Lean into a casual style state of mind as you layer your shirt over a white tank top or ribbed crop top and complete your look with mini denim or cotton skirt or shorts. Give this look white sneakers, please.

Kareena's look appeared carefree and natty with a Saint Laurent Baseball cap which was shaped with a curved brim and a paneled pattern. Also, made to look smooth and stylish with the texture of the material used and a gold-tone embellished logo. This accessory costs Rs 35, 993 (Approx.) and it can be a giver of too many looks. Shall we try a sporty getup? Put in your polo tees with shorts or skorts, kicks and baseball caps to create a modish look. For something athleisure, wear a sports bra and club it with cycling shorts and the cap in question.

And, who do you think knows a hack about keeping your hair intact? Baseball caps, of course! The actress also put her look together with white sneakers and her currently-favored Goyard's Saint Louis tote bag. She kept her pout nude with lipstick and also drew a neat eyeliner.

