Kareena Kapoor's tee and Jaded London pants prove love lies in prints this season; Take style notes

Just want to keep Sunday'in forever. We have nourishing this thought from the second we spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan outside Soha Ali Khan's residence today. ‘The Crew’ actress embraced comfort through her outfit. Its goals were for how branded and printed chic it looked. Opening your style to the endless possibilities of t-shirts and pants in Summer does not indicate that you are playing boring and safe in equal measure, it only shows you're rooting for what's in and classic.

Bebo was dressed in a graphic printed t-shirt and cargo pants. It is not an exaggeration to say this is the month of love and Khan reached for some more with her tee. 'Pride' on for what is true and right. In sartorial language, let them love flow for what reads as a staple. Your tees, jeans, sneakers, and baseball caps are where statements are at their best play and that is also why these are on our radar every day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stylish in a t-shirt styled with cargo pants

The Bollywood girl shows us how to rely on a new outfit and you can wear both at regular intervals. Dress up like a natty celebrity in a multi-colored and heart-printed tee which featured short sleeves and a crew neck. Only you know what you need said no one ever because are we wrong in saying you need colours in your life?

Tune into a laid-back look with Jaded London's NY Dragon Flock Cargo Pants. Grounded by functionality and boastful of a contemporary print, it's a quirky piece, not an easily found piece. Purchase it for Rs 4,900.00 to make it your new buy. You want impact, make heads turn, questions and all that's trendy in your environment right?

Get ready for a deep dive into the nicest look as it included an oversized fit, wide-leg hem, zip fly, elasticated waistband with cotton drawcords that bore a connection to metal eyelets, pleated detail at the knee, and pockets. Lucky for you, she completed her look with white sneakers. When in doubt and when confident, we wear our sneakers. What about you?

For Kareena, it was a sporty off-duty look with her shoes. Sneakers are a win in streetwear fashion. You can club them with ripped jeans, tight-fitted tees, dungarees, denim jackets, dresses and almost all outfits. Her luxe-looking and trend-forward look was signed off gold hoop earrings, handcuffs, a smart watch, black sunglasses and Hermès exquisite handbag.

It was a super fresh look with her wet hair and bright pink lipstick.

