Kareena Kapoor's Three Graces London outfit is Spring style at its brightest best; Can you guess its cost?

Always sweet, never sour. Sounds like the definition of citrus to you? Unreal you may say, we will revert with for real. Kareena Kapoor Khan's look for an event in Mumbai today is just too Spring and pretty. Her stylish attire has everything to do with epic proportions of statements and sexiness. It is now in the process of getting registered in our minds as trial-worthy for a brunch and no we will never say no to a date night again.

If you cannot handle the March heat already, the future of wearing skin-baring dresses has fast-forwarded converting into a present-time urgency. How many ice cream candies have you had lately for a bit of a cooling effect? We admit that we're guilty of letting a sugar dose take over our mostly healthy lifestyle. Layered outfits have come and gone but dresses preferably and gowns with cut-outs and open-back features are your new BFFs.

Kareena Kapoor nails her OOTD in a one-shoulder ensemble

As we look more at the Spring light and feel more of its warmth, check out this 'Shalom' one-shoulder outfit from Three Graces London. This is truly what learning from the best can bring to your wardrobe.

Ideally created as a maxi dress, on Bebo, it stretched into a gown and looked so fabulous on her. She was effortlessly comfortable in this 'Shalom' attire, it had a too-hot deep and open-back detail. Designed from crepe de chine and coloured into a completely striking shade, it was cute with double straps at the front which were interestingly tied up at the back. An easily elevated look for when you want to be surrounded by the beach with your straw hat and cloth bag on. It's never too early to not capitalise on your holiday-shopping bag.

The 42-year-old's Rs. 52,533.07 attire had a flowy fit and was styled with gold drop earrings. That is also to show that we should stop over-wearing our hoops and look out for edgier and untried choices. No style chameleon sticks to just one hue, she found some incredibleness with white and floral patterned heels from Fizzy Goblet. Perfection in a frame proves her beach waves and smokey eye makeup with ample mascara.





