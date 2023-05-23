Kareena Kapoor's under Rs 80K Loro Piana loafers are an absolute Summer combo with her stripe shirt and jeans

Here's an essential for a serial stroller in Summer. Can the sun honestly stop us from stepping out and sipping on our daily dose of caffeine? We say not even for a hot minute. Don't know about you but Kareena Kapoor Khan's look from the weekend has convinced us to invest in a pair of loafers that are incredibly comfortable and cool. It's a shoe-lover's dream, look closely! If your style is fail-proof and no fuss, the ‘The Crew’ actor’s footwear probably speaks to you already. Do you think it will become your new favorite? Don't wait for it to sell out then!

Loafers are atypical compared to your regular Oxford shoes, sneakers, and so on. They do not come with laces or buckles and are designed to be worn at the drop of a hat - slip it on in a minute, take it off in a minute too. Loafers are often curated from materials such as leather, suede, and synthetic materials. Commonly available are penny loafers, tassel loafers, and bit loafers. Although they have a casual appeal, there is no stopping you from incorporating them into your formal looks. They are widely picked for perks such as comfort, ease of wear, and the ability to bring a touch of sharpness to an ensemble.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Summer look is chic with her suede loafers

To keep your toes free from the icky mess of constant sweat, choose breathable materials such as canvas, linen, or suede as this allows for ample airflow. Bebo recently picked out a pair of suede loafers as well and do you know from where? Loro Piana. Familiar with the Italian luxury brand, are we not? It was only lately when she wore a 'Summer Charms Walk' yellow loafers worth Rs 67,311.34 from the same brand which she styled with her white co-ordinated shirt and trousers set.

Good thing that yellows are not the only 'It' color right now. Green is equally refreshing, playful, and classy. She made a case for loafers again as she was spotted outside Randhir Kapoor's residence in Mumbai, hours before she could be papped outside a restaurant with Saif Ali Khan for Sunday lunch.

Kareena's semi-casual look featured a pinstripe printed shirt with a high-low hem clubbed with ripped blue denim pants. We were quick to observe that these wardrobe staples were just as brilliant as her 'Summer Walk' green loafers, which cost roughly Rs 79,509.17. Yes, it is expensive compared to the loafers that she previously wore. The latest one featured topstitched detailing, cushioned and heeled rubber soles, and the brand's logo ingrained at the back.

Her look was tied together with a pair of tinted sunnies and her current favorite Goyard’s Saint Louis tote bag, which actress Janhvi Kapoor also owns. Do you love Kareena's hairdo in the form of a bun or wet hair look?

Stripes are one of fashion's best creations. To rock a similar look, pair up your shirt with denim shorts, pants, or a skirt for a laid-back look. Complete your look with loafers, sandals, or espadrilles that are very much in Summer's element.

Do you love her outfit? Let us know in the comments section.

