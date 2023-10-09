Karishma Tanna's black glittery Manish Malhotra saree is EVERYTHING an ethnic lover desires

In the glittering world of Bollywood fashion, where elegance meets opulence, very few divas are able to make a space for themselves at that intersection and leave their mark. Karishma Tanna Bangera is one of them. The Scoop actress recently graced the Busan International Film Festival 2023 like a true ethnic diva. Draped in the sheer magic of a Manish Malhotra creation, her black saree shimmered with sequin enchantment, and the world undoubtedly took notice.

So, let’s go on a captivating journey through the threads of this dazzling narrative as we unravel the details of the diva’s ethereal attire, exquisite accessories, and the transformation that turned her into an undeniable ethnic goddess.

Karishma Tanna Bangera looks fabulous in a black saree

The Grand Masti actress was recently seen wearing a gorgeous black semi-sheer saree created by none other than Bollywood favorite fashion maven, Manish Malhotra. The sequin-laden piece had sparkly embroidery all over the same and a beautifully unique geometric colorful embroidery at the edge of her pallu, making it all the more special. The talented Sanju actress chose to pair it with a matching fitted black velvet blouse with broad straps, and a plunging sweetheart neckline that added to the drape’s overall allure. The diva completed her dreamy ethnic ensemble with matching black strappy heels for a harmonious feel.

Furthermore, the Hush Hush actress chose to go classic with the accessories as she chose the most exquisite diamond-encrusted bracelet with matching rings and gorgeous sapphire droplet earrings, from Anagha Art and Jewels. It wouldn’t be an understatement to call this beauty incomparable beyond compare. The talented ex-Big Boss contestant also chose to tie her hair up and style it into a well-tied bun that perfectly complements her outfit. Aren’t you absolutely in love with her entire aesthetic?

Last but definitely not least, the Tina and Lolo actress chose to go for a glam makeup look, with mascara-laden eyelashes, well-shaped eyebrows, eyeliner looking good, subtle eyeshadow, the perfect contour, blushed cheeks with highlighted cheekbones along with the perfect neutral-colored lipstick. This definitely compliments and adds to her ensemble’s overall allure. With the expert styling of Sukriti Grover and the right accessories, the actress transformed into an ethnic goddess, leaving us utterly enchanted.

What are your thoughts on Karishma Tanna’s ethnic look? Let us know right away!

