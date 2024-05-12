Karisma Kapoor to Ananya Panday: 5 celebs prove drape skirt trend is creating ripples of style in Bollywood

Bollywood fashion trends come and go, but some are here to stay, and the draped skirt is one such trend. It has gradually found its place in celebs’ closets and red carpets, adding a distinct touch of drama.

Draped skirts are basically skirts that circle the body and help in free movement. They are mostly made of lightweight fabrics such as chiffon or silk giving an ethereal charm. With the irregular hems and innovative draping techniques, these skirts give the outfit more depth and visual diversity, allowing it to stand out. Let's take a look at the top five Bollywood divas who have tried out this trend in their own way.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday at the success party of Dream Girl 2 stunned everyone in her all-red outfit. She picked a red-hot bralette-style top and matching skirt. The actress matched her bralette with a pre-draped skirt with a sassy slit that completed the side cutouts of the strapless top. To add extra edge to her look she wore a collar that resembled a choker. The diva finished her amazing party look with delicate pink makeup and little gold jewelry.

Ananya has embraced the magic of draped skirts not once but twice. She had once picked a fusion co-ord set from the shelves of Anamika Khanna. Her outfit featured a metallic bralette with a green draped skirt. She completed her outfit paired with a sheer cape with intricate detailing.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

For the promotions of her film Kushi, the actress opted for a black and white striped co-ord set from the brand Reik Studio. Her outfit came with a knotted crop top and a flowy draped skirt with an asymmetrical hemline. She completed her look with minimal accessories.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor picked a two-piece co-ord set from the brand Anamika Khanna. It featured a silver peplum crop top and a body-hugging black draped skirt. Her peplum crop top was adorned with intricate embroidery and she paired It with a black silk skirt.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi took the draped skirt trend to the beach. Her outfit featured a brown draped wrap-around skirt with a deep V-neck crop top and a plunging neckline. Her skirt had ruched details and a sassy side slit. The diva’s outfit was perfect for a beach vacation. She gave her look a sporty touch with white trainers.

Jyothika

Jyothika, for the promotions of Srikanth, picked a two-piece set from the brand AK-OK by Anamika Khanna. Her co-ord set featured a jacket top with sequin work and she added a dhoti-style draped skirt to complete her look. She finished her look with beige kitten heels and a choker set with minimal make-up.

Draped skirts have been making waves in the world of fashion and the elegant piece can add flair to any outfit. They are versatile and can be dressed up or down on any occasion, whether it is red carpet or movie promotions. Take cues from these Bollywood celebs and let the compliments roll in.

