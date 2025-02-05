Karisma Kapoor brings an easy, breezy vibe to her sunset mood in a kaftan dress worth Rs 24,900

Karisma Kapoor is back in the limelight, and this time, it’s not for a glam look but something easy and breezy. Soaking in the best sunset vibes, the actress enjoyed some beach time in a stunning kaftan dress. It looked as though she was delicately wrapped in the light piece, ensuring she absorbed every breath of fresh air. Let’s take a closer look at her attire!

Sharing a glimpse on her social media, the timeless beauty Karisma Kapoor once again proved her ability to change up her style. This time, she chose a comfy kaftan dress. The hand-draped kaftan from Verandah, priced at Rs 24,900, exuded both glamour and chicness. The black and blue printed outfit, featuring a deep V-neckline and loose sleeves, added a touch of elegance. To give the dress a flattering shape, Karisma cinched her waist with a black belt.

The soft fabric of Karisma's kaftan effortlessly swayed with the breeze, making it the perfect choice for a carnival or beach look. The asymmetrical hemline added a high-low effect, beautifully embracing modern style with a hint of sophistication.

For her styling, the Murder Mubarak actress kept things minimal yet elegant, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Her drop earrings sparkled in the sunlight, while a broad black and striped bracelet on one wrist, paired with layers of golden bracelets on the other, enhanced her feminine charm. The accessories were subtle, perfectly complementing the low-key vibe of her ensemble without overdoing it.

Advertisement

Her hair was neatly tied in a sleek bun, with no tresses left loose, ensuring every detail was perfectly in place. The black clutch completed the look, tying everything together. This hairstyle highlighted Karisma's keen eye for fashion, giving equal attention to every aspect of her appearance.

To finish her look with absolute perfection, the actress added a bold touch to her beauty. A radiant concealer and foundation base enhanced her natural glow, while smokey eyeshadow, a subtle blush, and bright lipstick added a striking charm to her face.

Karisma Kapoor confidently owns her style, effortlessly transitioning from casual to cool and timeless to glam, all while maintaining her signature charm. This kaftan dress is another standout addition to her lookbook, proving she’s far from done. There’s still so much more to explore!