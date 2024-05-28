Karisma Kapoor brings back classic vintage style in her black pearl adorned dress with cut-outs

Bollywood stars are renowned for their exquisite wardrobe choices and the classic black dress is one thing that never goes out of style. Whether it is red carpet events, casual get-togethers, or public appearances; a black outfit is the go-to choice for many celebrities. These dresses are classy, classic, and appropriate for any setting.

Karisma Kapoor is one Bollywood diva who is often seen wearing black dresses. The actress with her latest look has once again taught us how to wear a black dress with a vintage charm. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit which definitely takes you back in time.

Karisma Kapoor’s latest look

The Bollywood actress showed off her style when she stepped out in a stunning black dress coming from the racks of Gauri and Nainika. Her ensemble combined contemporary design with vintage elements. The dress’ closed neckline gave it an upscale look and the exquisite pearl embellishments on the body added an opulent vintage vibe. The pearl embellishments gave the ensemble a hint of old-world glitz and reminded us of classic Hollywood style. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The cutouts on the waist of the gown gave the classic style a contemporary spin. Also, the classic gown’s pleated, voluminous skirt which flowed gently created a dramatic yet beautiful silhouette and is also one of the most striking elements of her outfit. The voluminous flare and pleated texture gave the outfit more movement making the Biwi No.1 actress look like a fashion icon from the Bygone era.

Advertisement

Karisma Kapoor’s glam and accessories

The Murder Mubarak actress opted for minimal accessories which allowed her beautiful black dress to take centre stage. She wore pearl-adorned earrings that complemented the gown’s bodice, adding a cohesive touch. Her black purse and black heels perfectly matched the gown, maintaining the monochromatic theme. To top it all, Karisma sported chic black sunglasses, adding a hint of retro glam to her look.

Her makeup was kept elegant and understated, perfectly complementing the gown's vintage charm. Her hair was styled in a neat side wavy ponytail. In terms of makeup, the actress had deep red lipstick that brought some brightness into it as well as lending a vintage touch. Even though not too noticeable, there was just enough pink colour on her cheekbones to give a shiny healthy appearance all over her face. Defined brows framed her face beautifully, while a contoured jawline accentuated her features, adding to the overall look.

Karisma Kapoor has time and again proved that black dresses are a must-have in every wardrobe. Her style and confidence in carrying black dresses truly make her a fashion icon.

ALSO READ: Alaya F serves corporate core class in dark blue waistcoat set with minimalistic accessories