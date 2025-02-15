Karisma Kapoor brings the heat in red with sensual cherry bow off-shoulder dress worth Rs 10,950

Karisma Kapoor’s charisma is evergreen. She effortlessly carries everything from laid-back casuals to high glam. With each outing, she serves looks packed with enchanting allure, leaving us wanting more. Embracing the Valentine’s color red, the actress took to her social media handle to share her stunning fashion moment in a gorgeous gown. Intrigued? Let’s dive in!

Love was in the air on February 14, and Karisma Kapoor perfectly embraced the spirit of the day. She opted for a cheery bow off-shoulder dress from Aroka, priced at Rs 10,950. Crafted from luxurious modal satin, the design strikes a balance between modern allure and timeless elegance. The off-shoulder detail adds a sultry touch, while the ankle-length silhouette makes it perfect for special occasions and glamorous events.

Karisma Kapoor’s red dress featured a loose-fitting silhouette, blending comfort with high glam. While Valentine’s Day is a year away, this gorgeous ensemble is still a great addition to your party wardrobe—perfect for effortlessly slaying any glamorous event. And don’t overlook styling; the right touches can truly elevate the look.

As for accessories, she kept it minimal yet statement-making. The focus was on her ears, where she added a touch of elegance with golden geometric-shaped drop earrings featuring hints of black and red. Skipping additional accessories, she let her outfit take center stage.

Adding a bold touch to her beauty, Karisma Kapoor opted for subtle makeup with a striking highlight. A flawless concealer and foundation base enhanced her natural glow, while a hint of blush added warmth to her face. Golden eyeshadow introduced a touch of shimmery drama, but the true showstopper was yet to come—her bold red lipstick, which sealed the look with a statement finish.

Her hair flowed effortlessly past her shoulders, parted in the middle. One side framed her face beautifully, while the other fell gracefully, adding an irresistible charm.

Karisma Kapoor’s aura is undeniable, and her effortless grace in carrying every style is truly commendable. This red-hot moment was both sizzling and alluring, making our hearts skip a beat.