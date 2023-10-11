Karisma Kapoor channels her inner glistening gold in jumpsuit with unique jacket at Lakme Fashion Week debut

Hello, fashionistas! Prepare to be glued to your sofas because it's time for the major event: Lakmé Fashion Week! Prepare to see a parade of jaw-dropping clothes in the days ahead. The fashion spectacle has begun in the country's capital, and we can't wait to see who walked the runway and what they wore. It's a fashionista's fantasy come true! Stay tuned for further information, and prepare to be blown away by the incredible masterpieces coming down the runway.

Karisma Kapoor in the jumpsuit and jacket

Karisma Kapoor, recently lit up the runway at Lakmé Fashion Week while strutting for Raw Mango's collection. And allow us to tell you, in that sparkly golden jumpsuit, she looked like a goddess. But hold on, there's more! She added a touch of glitz with a cape that was color-blocked in gold and black. What a way to make a statement! Not to mention the full-sleeved jacket she wore, complete with shoulder padding, which elevated the ensemble to a whole new level of amazing. Can we also discuss her makeup? It was daring, and loud, so it matched the ensemble perfectly.

Kalki Koechlin in asymmetric neck outfit

Another fashionista who walked the runway at Lakmé Fashion Week was none other than the gorgeous Kalki Koechlin! She walked the runway for the 'Children Of The Night' collection, and she slayed! Kalki wore an asymmetrical neckline gown that exuded charm and grace. But here's the real deal: the cloth included an elaborately woven design that lent an artistic touch to the suit. And don't forget about the lower half of the costume, which had all the draping magic going on. It was a sloppy drape, but you know what? Messy can be the peak of aesthetic charm.

Saba Azad in gleaming co-ord set

Let's get started with the next stunning appearance at Lakmé Fashion Week! Saba Azad hit the stage dressed to the nines in a golden, glistening co-ord outfit that had everyone's jaws falling. The sleeveless, jewel-neckline shirt stole the show and became the talk of the town. But hold on, there's more! The matching wide-leg trousers in the same fabric lent a glamorous touch to the set. All eyes were on Saba as she walked the runway, mesmerized by the sheer splendor of the costume. The golden sheen and flawless synchronization awed the crowd.

