Karisma Kapoor channels love for printed outfits in breezy Payal Khandwala kurta; Can you guess its cost?

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor’s style game is always on point. While the actress aces glamorous looks like a pro, she can equally slay laidback, comfortable outfits, and her Instagram is proof! A quick scroll through her Instagram page will make you realize that ‘effortlessly chic and comfortable’ is her style mantra, and Karisma looks nothing less than a diva in even the most casual outfits. Recently, Karisma Kapoor shared a post on Instagram, and she looked absolutely stunning in a vibrant, floral-printed, breezy kurta set. Did you love it as much as we did? Scroll down for details!

Karisma Kapoor dons a breezy Payal Khandwala kurta set

Summer is at its peak, and we are looking for outfits that can help us stay comfortable, while also making us look chic and stylish at the same time. Karisma Kapoor nailed breezy chic as she opted for an airy kurta set from Payal Khandwala. The floral print in vibrant vermillion and magenta looked extremely flattering on Karisma. It has pleats on the neckline, and this outfit effortlessly blends comfort and style. What makes it stand apart is the sash that comes with the outfit. The kurta is paired with matching wide-legged pants, and we’re loving the co-ord look on Karisma Kapoor.

The kurta set costs a whopping Rs 29,800! Styled by Eshaa Amiin, Karisma Kapoor accessorized with golden hoop earrings, matching bracelet, and a few rings. She teamed the outfit with a pair of golden sandals. Her glam was minimal, yet on fleek, with pink glossy lips and some eyeshadow. She left her hair open in soft waves, and she looked absolutely stunning. “Summer days are in full bloom,” wrote Karisma, while sharing the picture.

What did you think about Karisma Kapoor’s look? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor's upcycled Akaaro classy coat keeps us hooked to the winter chic