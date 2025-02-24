Karisma Kapoor ‘dil le gayi’ with her royal look in ivory anarkali and ₹7k juttis for Aadar Jain’s haldi ceremony
For Aadar Jain’s haldi ceremony, Karisma Kapoor decided to channel royal energy in an ivory Anarkali.
Karisma Kapoor’s timeless charm and elegant fashion sense never fail to captivate. Recently, as the Kapoor mansion lit up with Aadar Jain’s wedding celebrations, the actress attended the Haldi function looking absolutely regal and sophisticated in a meticulously designed ivory Anarkali. Here are the in-depth details of her ensemble.
Following the star-studded wedding, Karisma Kapoor shared a series of images showcasing her stunning ivory Anarkali by Punit Balana. The outfit featured intricate golden traditional embroidery, with detailed embellishments concentrated on the top portion, cascading down in delicate lines to the hem. The ensemble ended just above her ankle, making it a perfect choice for special family functions.
Bringing monochrome magic to the screen, Karisma paired her Anarkali with matching ivory pajama pants featuring delicate golden designs at the edges, striking the perfect balance between minimalism and elegance. She completed her traditional look with a dupatta draped over her neck and shoulder, adorned with intricate embroidery along the borders.
As for jewelry, her choice was both ideal and impactful. She adorned her ears with stone and pearl-embellished drop earrings featuring delicate dangler elements. Staying true to her signature style, she didn’t forget a classy accessory—completing her Haldi ceremony look with an ivory embroidered potli bag.
With her soft, radiant makeup, Karisma Kapoor made us hum “Dil Le Gayi… Le Gayi.” A luminous concealer and foundation created a flawless base, while a pink-hued blush and highlighter added a natural glow to her cheekbones. Shimmery eyeshadow enhanced her eyes, and a nude lip shade tied the look together—every detail exuding perfection.
The Murder Mubarak actress styled her voluminous tresses in a sleek, middle-parted look, letting them flow effortlessly past her shoulders. Adding the perfect finishing touch to her Haldi ensemble, she opted for traditional yellow Sultanah juttis from Needledust, priced at Rs. 7,690.
Looking for something elegant and classic for a Haldi function? Then, girls, save this ivory Anarkali inspiration now! It’s royal, contemporary, and timeless—just what you need to make a style statement.
What are your thoughts on Karisma Kapoor’s look? Let us know in the comments below!
