Karisma Kapoor elevates her style in mesmerizing pink banarasi saree by Anita Dongre

Karisma Kapoor, the renowned starlet of the 90s, continues to transcend time with her timeless sense of style. Even now, she is a fashion icon, demonstrating that her style has no limitations. This week, Kapoor dazzled us with not one, but two mesmerizing traditional dress ensembles. And now, she's blessed the internet with her presence once more. This time in a gorgeous traditional saree. Everyone is wondering where this lovely saree came from. Karisma Kapoor wore this traditional work with ease, demonstrating her ability to merge heritage with contemporary elegance. As we wait for the answer, one thing is certain, this must be from a designer label. Divulge into the details of this look as we decode it!

Karisma Kapoor exudes beauty in a resplendent pink saree

The Zubeidaa actress exuded grace and elegance in a magnificent pink saree called Gul, which was weaved in Benaras by expert craftsmen. This saree is the ultimate of beauty and grace, with amazing craftsmanship. It emanates regal appeal and is made of rich Benarasi Silk fabric, making it ideal for making a statement at beautiful soirees. The saree is embellished with elaborate gota patti and sequin embroidery, which adds a sense of luxury and sparkle to its already attractive pattern. Esha L Amin, a great stylist, created Karisma Kapoor's flawless appearance.

The Judwaa actress wears this classic attire with ease, highlighting the timeless beauty and workmanship of Benarasi sarees. With Gul, she demonstrates her excellent fashion sense once more, leaving us in amazement with her selection of this saree. Karisma Kapoor gazes lovely in a banarasi pink Anita Dongre saree, oozing elegance and finesse. This opulent saree, priced at Rs 70,000, exemplifies the eternal beauty of traditional workmanship. She matched it well with a similar pink halter-neck blouse, creating a unified and compelling appearance.

More about Kapoor’s makeup, hair and jewelry

The Fiza actress accessorized with Anita Dongre Pinkcity's chanbali earrings to compliment the saree's delicate gota patti work, providing a touch of elegance and refinement. Karisma Kapoor exudes elegance and flair while easily pulling off this high-end attire. She continues to inspire and enchant fashion aficionados with her exquisite fashion selections. The choice of Anita Dongre's banarasi pink saree and expertly complemented accessories by Karisma Kapoor displays the actor’s exquisite taste and fashion-forward sensibilities.

The Khuddar actress’ hair was fashioned in an effortlessly stylish low ponytail with a simple center parting. Her hair's modest elegance complimented her whole look flawlessly.

The Rishtey actress chose a bold black eye makeup look that accentuated her lovely features. Her lips were covered with glossy pink lipstick, giving her appearance a touch of femininity and charm. Angelina Joseph, the professional hairdresser and makeup artist who skillfully brought out Karisma's innate beauty and heightened her bright appeal, deserves recognition for her beautiful hair and cosmetics.

