Karisma Kapoor exudes ethnic elegance in Tarun Tahiliani's luxurious kurta-churidar set

Since the 1990s, Karisma Kapoor has been a style star, winning our hearts with her flawless fashion choices. Her role in the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai cemented her reputation as a real fashion icon. One attire especially stood out as a watershed moment in her career: the stunning ensemble she wore in the song Le Gayi. This dress has stuck with us, a tribute to Karisma's ageless elegance. Moving forward, Karisma continues to wow us with her fashion-forward selections. She recently attended an event in Dubai, reinforcing her place as an icon of style.

Karisma Kapoor in kurta churidar set

Karisma Kapoor has consistently dazzled us with her impeccable wardrobe choices, and her latest selection is no exception. This exquisite ensemble features an intricate gota patti embroidery in a mesmerizing geometric pattern, elevating the kurta to the level of a true masterpiece. The addition of sitara, kundan, and aari work adds a sense of opulence and sophistication to the intricate design. Karisma's signature classic elegance and flawless fashion sense are beautifully showcased in this outfit, perfectly complemented by a churidar. To complete the ensemble, a dupatta with a stunning gota patti embroidered border adds a touch of beauty and refinement.

Tarun Tahiliani's Gold Gota Patti Embroidered Kurta Churidar set is nothing short of breathtaking. Adorned with intricate gota patti, sitara, kundan, and zari work, this exquisite set showcases impeccable craftsmanship in every detail. Each delicate embellishment exudes a sense of grandeur and elegance, exemplifying Tarun Tahiliani's meticulous attention to detail. However, such luxury comes with a substantial price tag of Rs. 339,900, a figure that may astonish many due to its exceptional magnitude. Yet, for connoisseurs who appreciate the artistry and craftsmanship behind such a masterpiece, the price is a reflection of its extraordinary beauty and exclusivity.

Karisma Kapoor’s makeup and jewelry

Esha L Amin, a skilled stylist, skilfully crafted Karisma Kapoor's mesmerizing look. Karisma used a gorgeous choker and earrings from Tajvi Gold in her look, which added a touch of elegance and class to her entire look. The jewelry's complex design and excellent craftsmanship suited her attire wonderfully, emphasizing her innate attractiveness. Karisma chose traditional kohl-rimmed eye makeup to highlight her eyes and give them an appealing charm. She finished the look with pink lipstick, which added a delicate burst of color to her lips.

