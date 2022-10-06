Karisma Kapoor in a Jodi kurta set shows how to get ready for a dreamy floral Diwali; Yay or Nay?

Dussehra is done, and Diwali is well on its way. Basically, our preference doesn't change, that is to say, ethnic ensembles will retain their title as the 'most chosen' this season. The high-octane October glam looks great, isn't it? Elegance is well embraced and is at the tip of everybody's mouth. What is that one outfit you adore much now? A saree or lehenga, that's a festive classic. And, while you're no stranger to these, Karisma Kapoor isn't one to a kurta set.

Good for us, a kurta is made to be trans-seasonal as well, there's so much more to celebrations, engagement, puja, and in Karisma's case, it was her choice for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's baby shower which was held at the couple's residence in Mumbai. Also, another definitely convincing detail is the print. The Andaz Apna Apna actress donned a Jeypore kurta set from Jodi. Made in Jaipur from Gajji silk, the artisans' incorporated traditional techniques such as hand-block print and hand embroidery.

Karisma's knee-length kurta was covetable with a V neckline, short sleeves, and floral print. These flowers were meticulously detailed with a blend of sequins and beads that matched. The Bollywood girl wore it with co-ordinated and straight-fit pants. This Rs. 32,380 ensemble was packed up with a pink organza dupatta which had a zari thread work and beads combined in detail. It stood out, not that we need to highlight it further. It's gorgeously seen!

We appreciate how selfies and pictures came as a galore. It gave us a closer look at how she sealed her OOTD with accessories. She put on gold drop earrings, a ring, and a watch and we know how famous the Kapoor girls and their sunglasses are. Karisma wore a circular black one.

She also carried a green sling bag. The star pulled back her hair to style it into a sleek bun. Matte makeup with pink lipstick, black eyeliner, and kohl was seen.