Karisma Kapoor in a Manish Malhotra saree is a glam light to behold; Yay or Nay?

Here's a saree to spoil you. We've been hopping from one tab to another all this while to find sarees for this season which is officially about weddings and then some. Putting out another bestest look must feel like an easy, a cup of tea sort of task, and might we add that this saree reference is just what we want to picture ourselves in. There simply is no better way than getting style validation if you're seeking from a celebrity who is always the best-dressed. Karisma Kapoor's latest desi look is for people to watch and wear.

A certain coloured saree makes waves and just this ivory creation looked like an epic delight. Currently, with her family and friends like Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Karan Johar, and others keeping things lit and lavish at Monaco, Karisma attended a wedding all dressed up and gave us a perfect view into a stunning look.

Of swoon-worthy charm and intricate work, Lolo's saree was picked from designer and entrepreneur Manish Malhotra who is always atop with his signature design techniques. One that looked ace was Karisma's saree which bore delicate thread embroidery which brought about sparkly realness with hints of silver on it. This semi-sheer saree was accompanied by a chic and full-sleeved blouse. Falling for a very-fall look, we tell you, this is worth replicating.

Karisma Kapoor looks ravishing in a Manish Malhotra saree

The 48-year-old's cropped blouse was a dreamy mix of embroidered patterns and embellishments ruled by thread art and crystals. If we learned one more thing from this look is that a monotone look can be avoided with accessories. In favour of colours like silver and green. Her ensemble shows sneak peeks of silver but the green landed out of nowhere and yet looks spot-on. A silver double-layered clutch that doubles as a sling with straps, strappy stilettos, an emerald bracelet, drop earrings, and rings put it all the ace her ethnic look needed. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress wore her hair beautifully with a side part, matte makeup, heavy kohl, and lipstick.