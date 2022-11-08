Karisma Kapoor in a Namrata Joshipura cut-out jumpsuit put the ace in a party look

A jumpsuit strikes again. Amidst the very many sarees that are embraced, there's a jumpsuit that stood out hot and how last night. Karisma Kapoor's version was infinitely chic and looks like a great party look is non-negotiable. Jumpsuits come in a million hues just like every other outfit but black seems to be fulfilling our style dreams in too many right ways, proving it is worth every coin spent. Lolo's look had a good polish given the fit and all that it showcased. The summary was a sparkling and spiffy study.

Karisma is having busy and equally chill glamorous nights with her family in Monaco. All reigned with looks in lehengas, sarees, tuxedos, and more, we're now bound to take style notes. As we took another, we loved how the jumpsuit captured all the focus. If you too have long been a jumpsuit admirer, your wishlist would be happy to have this Namrata Joshipura ensemble from the designer's 2022 festive edit.

The 48-year-old's look was packaged to perfection by a Celebrity stylist and the one who runs a fashion label, Esha L Amin. She masterfully executed this natty look with the Cypress jumpsuit. No matter the season, a black jersey-made, midriff cut-out ensemble looks fashionable. And, if you adore yourself some floral rusted gold embellishments, here's something to take your breath away.

Karisma Kapoor nails her look in a Namrata Joshipura ensemble