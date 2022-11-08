Karisma Kapoor in a Namrata Joshipura cut-out jumpsuit put the ace in a party look
Karisma Kapoor put a taste of summer in her latest party getup. It's got cut-outs and we can't wait to have one in our closet. What about you?
A jumpsuit strikes again. Amidst the very many sarees that are embraced, there's a jumpsuit that stood out hot and how last night. Karisma Kapoor's version was infinitely chic and looks like a great party look is non-negotiable. Jumpsuits come in a million hues just like every other outfit but black seems to be fulfilling our style dreams in too many right ways, proving it is worth every coin spent. Lolo's look had a good polish given the fit and all that it showcased. The summary was a sparkling and spiffy study.
Karisma is having busy and equally chill glamorous nights with her family in Monaco. All reigned with looks in lehengas, sarees, tuxedos, and more, we're now bound to take style notes. As we took another, we loved how the jumpsuit captured all the focus. If you too have long been a jumpsuit admirer, your wishlist would be happy to have this Namrata Joshipura ensemble from the designer's 2022 festive edit.
The 48-year-old's look was packaged to perfection by a Celebrity stylist and the one who runs a fashion label, Esha L Amin. She masterfully executed this natty look with the Cypress jumpsuit. No matter the season, a black jersey-made, midriff cut-out ensemble looks fashionable. And, if you adore yourself some floral rusted gold embellishments, here's something to take your breath away.
Karisma Kapoor nails her look in a Namrata Joshipura ensemble
The diva’s attire also had wide-leg trousers, flowy long sleeves and a close neckline. The Rs.35,000 outfit can shine on beautifully and more when teamed with danglers, a plain monotone black handbag, and black strappy heels. If you want to pump it up and make it look extremely party-kind, carry a clutch that's as gold as the work on your ensemble. While her jumpsuit and accessory looked right at home, a red lipstick that coloured up her pout and eyes that bore the sultry look of kohl were to flex for. The Hum Saath Saath Hain actress shifted from what she often goes with, a wavy hairdo. We saw a top knot put out immaculately. Does it get any better when you want to dance the night away without your hair having to look messy?
Karisma's #OOTN gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale. Can you rate it as well? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH)
