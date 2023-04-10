Karisma Kapoor in Neeru's Anarkali suit is Spring floral sweetness in abundance

The floral print is at the tip of our tongues right now and it very well knows how to eclipse the rest on the block. Meaning? We have so many flowers and days to wear every single one. So, how many discussions about this timeless print are too much? Although all sorts of new names (trends) are coming in and moving up the ladder in a flash, we know what is just too 'It' and spewing up positively on our social media pages. Karisma Kapoor's latest look for an event in Hyderabad adds up as one more epic look to replicate.

The Bollywood actress's ethnic attire comes with a wealth of prints, embroideries and colours. Instead of just relying on mini dresses, look at the dozen more outside the overly revisited style box. Stuck in a loop? Diversify your style with traditional outfits like Anarkalis, saris, lehengas, and kurtas and also Western options like corset tops and many, many more. Karisma fronted the statement of elegance and floral grace as she donned an Anarkali suit from Neeru's.

Karisma Kapoor looks lovely in her ethnic attire

Repeatedly the spark plug of fashion - this isn't her first time with an Anarkali combo which is giving flawlessness. She won us over this time as well as she looked comfortable and extremely good. The 48-year-old's pastel-hued kurta featured bright-hued red and pink motifs and an extensive embroidered detail placed below the neckline which spotlighted sequin work.

Lolo's long-sleeved kurta of maxi-length and flowy silhouette featured borders and tie-up detail at the back. It was clubbed with a red organza dupatta which consisted of shiny embroidered patterns and a mini-sized, scalloped-design border. And, then there is her simple makeup.

We're sensing that you may need a sling bag before you attend a daytime wedding. Work a light pink or a hue same as the sequins, that's one way your entire look can be in sync. Matte makeup is as in "Fashion" as the flower print. Karisma's eyeliner, blush, eyeshadow and lipstick are perfect things to catch up on. Her hairstyle was wavy and side-swept.

Do you love her ethnic look? Let us know in the comments section.

