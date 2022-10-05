Karisma Kapoor in a Punit Balana maxi belted dress shows a contemporary, very festive look

Forget the existence of the word 'chaos' right away. The festive season has just started and to take it ahead you don't need to settle with a basic outfit. You may have a list ready but when you update it with something modish it becomes a lot better. In this case, we're ready to count on a dress. These come with sartorial flexibility. A message to fashion geeks: This dress is a true charmer and is a creation of a designer known to Indians and the world around. We're happy to swoon over this classy ensemble Karisma Kapoor.

Your festive celebrations can look better when a maxi dress steps in proves Karisma Kapoor. It not only lends elegance but also an easygoing outcome. Would you take forever to dress up in one? Definitely a big no if you have this dress from Punit Balana. Come out of the pre-conceived or cemented notion that claims only vibrant colours can bring your outfit compliments.

Grey is the colour of the now. That's your step one way to look put together and the remaining steps will be clear to you when you don one. Get zooming in to this satin silk full-length ensemble which the actress donned to a family function. From the designer's Sanganer collection, it featured resham work and hand-block colourful prints of elephants and more.

The Raja Hindustani actress' outfit also had mirror-work embroidery which gave a stunning definition to the in-built belt. Her Rs. 18,500 dress was styled with a quilted matching grey sling bag and drop earrings. She clipped her hair at the back, her eyes were kohl-ed up and lips were coloured up too.