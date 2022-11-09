Karisma Kapoor in a Raw Mango kurta suit looks flawlessly ultra-glam; Yay or Nay?

Karisma Kapoor's ethnic ensemble can be yours for when you want to look photo-ready. We swooned over this one for more reasons than one. Take a look at it here.

'Typical' is the word to forget when you have Karisma Kapoor to give you a style lesson. Her latest episodes of desi and casual looks went all out. If you allow us to mentor your next ethnic look, this no-disappoint look is your reference. Here's hoping it plays the best in your mind and soon on your feeds. The Bollywood actress is making Monaco look magical with a set of outfits from sarees, jumpsuit, and everything extravagant. 

 

This look is impactful as it comes. While a saree feels fancy and trustworthy to get you a bunch of compliments, this attire looks like a blue blessing to behold for you have minimum time to search for the best outfit. With much help from Karisma and her long-time fashion stylist Esha L Amin, we fell in love with how this inspiration meets comfort as a vital requirement and makes the statement it should. Which is to say, the wedding celebrations you're a part of can be continued long into the many hours you have ahead. So, in a kurta suit, we believe that a look can be well-packaged and donned. 

 

We considered this one from Raw Mango for this brand has an army of appreciable handwoven creations. Lolo's look had a mix of cobalt and indigo blue which included a plain tea-length satin kurta that had panels, and two curved and gold embroidered details. It had elbow-length sleeves which had hems given a golden touch. The fit and flare kurta was clubbed with sheer palazzo pants and a gold polka-dotted organza dupatta which seemed to have been adorned with a gold zari border. 

 

Karisma Kapoor nails her desi look in a Raw Mango suit 

Karisma looks fabulous in a desi outfit

Chic and elegant on the skin, this combo can be styled with gold accessories that work all of the goodness with most outfits. You're in for a blast, especially with strappy gold stilettos, a chain-link strapped mini bag, a maang tikka with mini pearl beads, and more offerings from bangles and dangler earrings. In terms of hairdo, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress made us want to bet on a fresh bunch of colourful flowers. Wrap it up around a knotted bun and look at how graceful it can be. With black eyeliner, blush and lipstick Karisma's wedding-guest look was en pointe.

 

Karisma looks blue and beautiful

Karisma's desi look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale. Can you rate it as well? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). 

