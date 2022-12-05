Karisma Kapoor in Kshitij Jalori kurta set proves ethnic season is getting prettier; Can you guess its price?

New week, new kurta set. We're just feeling fabulous all day, every day now. That's all that December does which is synonymous with an indefinite no-holds-barred approach to dressing up. We're just hustling from one party to another and giving into the demands likewise which includes toning down and playing up the volume of glamour. More like a can't stop, won't stop a process which got us to find you a pretty ethnic ensemble we spotted on Karisma Kapoor.

Floral is literally the mother of all prints. Old or new, it certainly helps to have all the options in the world this season. Always in our list of forever favourites, this print earned the Raja Hindustani actress's vote but this time with a strong punch of colours. Are you looking for an attire that does not feature a cluttered throw of print or colour? We found this for you not in a blink of an unprofessional note. This is approved and tested by Lolo and her style team. And, carefully noted by us over the weekend.

Is that the assurance you needed? Celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel chose a joy-inducing Nahaar three-piece combo from Kshitij Jalori. It looks like a steal not just for the soothing kick of fabric feel that cotton silk satin can offer but also for the winter style add-on. The placement of the ruby and blue flower pattern on ivory looks elegant here.

Karisma Kapoor's Kshitij Jalori kurta set looks perfect for the wedding season

Karisma's knee-length kurta and straight-fit pants worth Rs. 27,900 was combined with Rs. 29,900 for Ruby's full-sleeved and long jacket. Jackets are everywhere so make sure you look out of the ordinary when you pick one. To pack your ethnic look for a wedding, pick a pair of ring-like danglers from Radhika Agrawal Jewels. Now that's what we refer to as a complete look. The Anari actress had her t-strap stilettos on. Kritika Gill added red lipstick to Karisma's OOTD and styled her hair into a sleek, side-parted hair which was an on-point look.