Karisma Kapoor in O'Frida kurta set proves triple dose of colour-blocking glam is a great idea

As a fashion person, we're dealing with questionable conundrums of the most eligible-to-wear ensembles this December and these are pretty unavoidable. What is extra is under the limelight and the rest is just not taken into consideration. We have a crowd-pleaser right here and that looks like the very best deal of colour-blocking. A trend that isn't brushed under the carpet yet and let this very theory lead you to the best look. Hold this thought while we take you through the entire guide. Yesterday wasn't Karisma Kapoor's first try at getting some colours to be the moment. No matter the count, she's the OG whose style statements can get anyone talking.

We honestly do not know whether we have any routine beyond attending weddings, and parties and catching up with near and dear ones this month. We've almost come to the verge of not getting a breather from our social life. All those complaints and rants we went on in peak pandemic time probably got us to jam-packed days. Anyways, we can't and do not want to stop looking forward to such happy times.

Why is a kurta still here? There's nobody who wouldn't have an answer to this question. It not only boasts infinite pattern, print, and colour versions, its skill to still stay as the chosen one goes beyond its appearance. No person would say it isn't versatile. Ask for simple or extra, you get only the best. Stocking up our closets is our guilty pleasure and when an attire like this comes before our eyes, can we lie that we're done with it? No chance.

Karisma Kapoor nails her way through the colour-blocking trend in a desi attire



Lolo was spotted outside her father's residence yesterday with Babita Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She donned a two-piece kurta set from O'frida. The triple-coloured kurta featured short sleeves and a close-neck. And, to this knee-length top, straight-fit pants were combined.