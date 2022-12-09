Karisma Kapoor in Payal Khandwala ensemble defines a party of glamour; Yay or Nay?

May the curtains never close on parties. The holiday season is looking at all things fun and spreading some warm light. We're all having our own ball of a time reversing roles from wedding guests, and bridesmaids, to disco-goers. Is there anyone uninterested in getting style references? We'll never be and can't break this habit. A true treasure and we become instant friends and stay the same forever especially when we know it's a lesson that can grab the world's attention. Karisma Kapoor just showed us how to say yes to a no-winter blues ensemble.

'Barbiecore' was truly what made our conversations about fashion and style the most compelling this year. It was all-seeing and thinking pink in dramatic and modish ways. Just refer to this as staying power and pink can help you brighten up your style not just in December. We gave you a tried and true tip here, please pick that up, and let's get to the summary of what we saw recently.

It's a true story that Lolo's style is all kinds of C starting from classic to chic. She's one day in a colour-blocking desi look and the next in a layered look which gives an entire reason to look up to it. Karisma's latest was a Payal Khandwala handwoven co-ordinated set which comprised an ivory-tailored sleeveless waistcoat with a V-neckline and pockets that were combined with wide-leg and high-waisted trousers both designed from silk brocade.