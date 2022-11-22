Karisma Kapoor in Tadashi Shoji gown shows how to put the chic in your party look perfectly

Fancy and fabulous. You know us; we see a gown and the next second we want it, especially if a celebrity dons it. It's the kind of holiday party mood we're in right now and we're lusting after this gown lately. Our search volumes may have led us to many complex decisions but we no longer need to think hard about what is the chicest and trendiest. Karisma Kapoor approved of a fantastic ensemble and we feel it's a fail-proof place to start.

There is no denying that going big is the way to keep the December dressing spree glowing. One such key factor is based on the type of fabric you pick. It can make or break a look. Some of us prefer to go with suede-based ensembles for a daytime look and satin for a night cocktail party. The Andaz Apna Apna actress' latest outfit is rich in terms of shine. Both Lolo and jacquard know best.

Recently for an event, she served excellence on a royal note. Her Tadashi Shoji gown looked polished. Something for you to test out while your co-attendees get curious about your look. Karisma's Kolab one-shoulder midi dress features beautiful patterns, and a high-low asymmetric frill hem that also stretches as a train. As mentioned, it comes with a dramatic dose of sheen, spread out in a metallic silver metallic form. The fitted bodice and flared skirt look like a dream silhouette here.

Karisma Kapoor looks regal in a Tadashi Shoji gown