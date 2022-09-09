Karisma Kapoor in The Loom Anarkali set shows how to put floral print back on your style radar; Yay or Nay?

Desi elegance wouldn't mean what it's meant to indicate without Karisma Kapoor. That's her signature. She has seen it all, donned it all, she knows it all. An Anarkali suit is the best bet, something we've understood with time but who took the lead to prove this to us? The star herself. Extending Ganesh Chaturthi's wishes and love to her fans on social media was Lolo and her family yesterday with a few pictures. She belongs to the glam world and how effortlessly she often prevents her outfits from looking extra costume-y? That's the real charm. That's her formula.

Having captivated the hearts of ethnic style fans again, she proved a floral printed attire is timeless and beautiful like no other. After all, what is just one outfit or two? This print shall be always welcomed by us. Her love for a simple look became crystal clear when she donned an Anarkali combo from The Loom. Need a reminder that fashion is still the happiest place to be? This you see is what you need.

The Hum Saath Saath Hain actress' multi-coloured mulmul kurta featured an overlap closure bodice, full sleeves, and a flared skirt. Floral print gathered and gota detail that looked marvellous here. Minimal glamour but just the right amount. This Rs. 4,890 kurta was teamed with chevron printed maroon palazzo pants. Karisma added a printed dupatta and accessories such as a gold two-tiered long necklace and jhumkas. A maroon lipstick, a subtle swipe of kohl, and a bindi wrapped up her ethnic look. Her pulled-back hairdo was partially clipped at the back.