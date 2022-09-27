Karisma Kapoor in Whistles midi dress makes us a sucker for all things red hot glam; Yay or Nay?
Karisma Kapoor looks like the prettiest candy in a dress. What do you think, perfect for a party, did you say?
You are no stranger to dresses. We are no strangers to dresses. Are we really, though? Here's a new glam find that Karisma Kapoor made an appearance with at Kareena Kapoor's birthday night bash. Seen it? Loved it instantly? A classy dress is back and you know what that means? Make it yours to colour your day with a riot of red. You now know where and how to find this dress so let your going-out saga of looking best-dressed never stop.
This look is more than a stunning serve. It's got it all, shows it all. It feels like we've never loved a dress before. It comes as no surprise that Lolo rocked another stylish dress. While jackets are what embodies a key trend this autumn, the Hero No.1 actress proves a dress works too. This Dobby dress from Whistles feels like a natural move in getting a warm dose of chic.
Karisma's midi dress comes with a texture and a snake-skin print. Also has an epic pleated detail on the bodice, short sleeves, a closed neck, and a tight fit up to the waist. It costs approximately Rs. 8,551.38. What makes this party look especially exciting is how the OG fashion girl hit gold.
To translate correctly, she chose gold ankle-strap stilettos which suited her black quilted shoulder bag's straps. She owns a gang, have you forgotten about her Chanel black bags? Always stack up your hand with accessories, it's really cool and fashionable. You can start with beaded bracelets, watch, bangles, and rings to keep your fingers glowing. Karisma's makeup had her lips take the center stage, with bright and deep red lipstick. You can also throw in black kohl and mascara to define your eyes better. Her hairdo was straight and simple.
Karisma Kapoor's red glam gets a MOOD on our #OMB scale. What do you think?
