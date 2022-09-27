Karisma Kapoor in Whistles midi dress makes us a sucker for all things red hot glam; Yay or Nay?

You are no stranger to dresses. We are no strangers to dresses. Are we really, though? Here's a new glam find that Karisma Kapoor made an appearance with at Kareena Kapoor's birthday night bash. Seen it? Loved it instantly? A classy dress is back and you know what that means? Make it yours to colour your day with a riot of red. You now know where and how to find this dress so let your going-out saga of looking best-dressed never stop.

This look is more than a stunning serve. It's got it all, shows it all. It feels like we've never loved a dress before. It comes as no surprise that Lolo rocked another stylish dress. While jackets are what embodies a key trend this autumn, the Hero No.1 actress proves a dress works too. This Dobby dress from Whistles feels like a natural move in getting a warm dose of chic.

Karisma's midi dress comes with a texture and a snake-skin print. Also has an epic pleated detail on the bodice, short sleeves, a closed neck, and a tight fit up to the waist. It costs approximately Rs. 8,551.38. What makes this party look especially exciting is how the OG fashion girl hit gold.