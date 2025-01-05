Karisma Kapoor looks bossy and bold in her tailored fit blazer jumpsuit styled perfectly with sleek hair bun

Karisma Kapoor in black and bold era is what we’re mesmerized by. The actress always had an elegant and glamorous fashion statement; her latest look is another highlight. Setting the internet on fire, the actress dropped her look in the all-black formal outfit that is perfect to keep up with the office work and shift to date night. Let’s check out the special features of her fit.

In the latest pictures, Karisma Kapoor with her black look, “le gayi our dil”. She was giving all boss-babe vibes with her blazer jumpsuit, a glamorous take on a formal outfit. The classy details in her collared ensemble were the tailored fittings, full sleeves, front wrap, and button details that gave her polished appearance. Also, the cinched waist and the wide-leg pants details allowed her to move with ease, flaunting her figure.

This blazer jumpsuit will ensure a smooth transition from the conference room to a glamorous night on a date with bae. Everything from her collar details to the tailor fitting and formal pants was perfect to keep the look equally bossy and elegant. It’s the kind of fit that screams “fearlessness.”

A perfect appearance is never complete without the accessories. So, the actress decided to accessorize her look with the statement green and yellow accented drop earrings. It equally grabbed our attention. They were perfectly highlighted with her neatly tied sleek bun styled in the middle partition.

Also, she carried a black mini bag from Hermes, featuring golden details at the front and hand straps. It gave the perfect edge to her appearance.

Her makeup game never disappoints us. She added the extra glam with the soft base and accentuated it with long lashes, subtle eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick keeping her features polished. Adding the final touch to her fit, she opted for printed pointed footwear.

Karisma Kapoor’s black fit was a formal masterpiece and she styled it with perfection. Not taking our attention from her ensemble and styling it smartly with other key features, she pulled the whole look together. So, girls, if you have an important meeting or if you are running late for a date night, save this look now!

