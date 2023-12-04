Karisma Kapoor masters funky look with a magical pairing of colorful frock with palazzo pants

Karisma Kapoor, a renowned actress of the 1990s, is still reigning as a fashion queen today. Her excellent sense of style has enchanted us for decades, and she never fails to look stunning in every outfit she wears. She just posted some amazing photos on her Instagram account that had us swooning and screaming.

The Zubeidaa actress' fashion sense has always been impeccable, and she conducts herself with grace and confidence. So keep reading as we dig into the intricacies of her mesmerizing ensemble and reveal the secrets to her effortlessly elegant style.

Karisma Kapoor's striped frock and wide-legged panache redefine glam

The wardrobe choices of Karisma Kapoor never cease to impress. While her traditional Indian outfits constantly leave fans in awe, she also embraces elegant designs in modern attire. Rather than conventional tiny dresses, she often opts for colorful combination outfits that exude splendor. It's great to see her confidently sporting these ensembles, showing that one can make a bold fashion statement without revealing too much. Karisma's distinct sense of style and ability to stand out from her peers make her a noteworthy fashion icon.

Karisma looked stunning in a colorful outfit from designer Rahul Mishra's brand AFEW. The dress featured a round neckline adding refinement. With a captivating horizontal striped print and distinct pattern, the ensemble caught the eyes with its lively appeal. The frock's long, gathered sleeves elegantly billowed into cuffs. A flounce lent movement and flare to the gown. Karisma paired the dress with coordinating black wide-leg trousers, vertically striped in the same color scheme. The combination made for an eye-catching yet elegant attire.

More about Karisma Kapoor’s hair, makeup, and equally slaying accessory game

Karisma accessorized her striking look minimally, letting the outfit speak for itself. She wore black sunglasses that elegantly complemented the attire. Her choice of black high heels completed the look, showcasing her stylish yet simple aesthetic. With this pared-down accessorizing, Karisma showed that sometimes less is more for making a dramatic fashion statement.

Thanks to the excellent makeup artist Divya Arth Shetty, Karisma Kapoor's makeup game was on point. She used a bright makeup base to give her face a smooth and shining appearance. She used a strong blush to highlight Karisma's cheeks, providing a burst of color to her entire appearance. Moving on to the eyes, Divya filled in her brows, making them seem defined and finished. She then applied a shimmering eyeshadow to highlight Karisma's eyes, followed by a heavy stroke of eyeliner to create drama. Mascara was used to coat her lashes and make them shine out to finish the look.

Hrishikesh Naskar masterfully styled Karisma's hair. He expertly wrapped her hair into a swept-back bun, with precisely gelled tresses that gave her a flawless wet appearance. Karisma's innate beauty was enhanced by the mix of immaculate makeup and a great hairdo, which completed her overall spectacular image.

With her exceptional elegance and grace, Karisma Kapoor perfectly nailed this ensemble. She oozed confidence and elegance, from her vivid costume to her beautiful makeup and haircut. It's no surprise she's regarded as a fashion icon. What were your thoughts on Karisma's amazing appearance? Please share them in the comments section below!

