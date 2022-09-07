Karisma Kapoor proves stripe print is twice as nice and chic in a co-ord set and shirt; Yay or Nay?

Karisma Kapoor hit up a heavy stripe style duty. Here's how glam the actress looks.

by Manjusha Naik   |  Updated on Sep 07, 2022 06:42 PM IST
Karisma Kapoor proves stripe print is twice as nice and chic in a co-ord set and shirt; Yay or Nay?

Stripes forever. There's a beyond beautiful vintage appeal attached to this print which is why it's memorable even today. When you have a seemingly never-ending urge to add new shirts or co-ords to your closets, it wouldn't feel wrong to befriend this classic print again or for the first time. So in preparation for what could be your next favourite outfits, we have two references as approved by B-town's fashion babe. Chic style mode is activated now, yes that's a Karisma Kapoor effect. 

 

For any activity you may have pinned on your calendar, these on-point pieces look irresistible to us. When you can't decide between a shirt to go with your denim jeans, there's this cool co-ordinated set from Mana. This black and grey printed stripe set included a shirt and pants. This comfortably-relaxed number looked like a team along with her sneakers, black sunnies, chain-link gold necklace, hoop earrings, and Hermès handbag. Karisma's hair was tied into a top knot and she had her lips pink-ed up! 

 

Karisma Kapoor in a Mana co-ordinated printed combo.

The train continued, told you the style energy is strong here. Just those stripes for when you want to look the best dressed. The upside to this print is that it never looks extra. The Raja Babu actress was spotted once again at her father's residence and she delivered an edgy look. You knew this was coming, right? The Dil To Pagal Hai actress picked out a blue and white printed shirt which also had a patchwork deep blue stripe printed detail. She clubbed this untucked shirt with wide-legged black trousers and accessories like black sunglasses, a shoulder bag, loafers, and a gold chain sealed off her look for the day. 

 

Karisma Kapoor in outfit two. Classy!

Which is your favourite outfit? Let us know in the comments below. 

