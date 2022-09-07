Karisma Kapoor proves stripe print is twice as nice and chic in a co-ord set and shirt; Yay or Nay?

The train continued, told you the style energy is strong here. Just those stripes for when you want to look the best dressed. The upside to this print is that it never looks extra. The Raja Babu actress was spotted once again at her father's residence and she delivered an edgy look. You knew this was coming, right? The Dil To Pagal Hai actress picked out a blue and white printed shirt which also had a patchwork deep blue stripe printed detail. She clubbed this untucked shirt with wide-legged black trousers and accessories like black sunglasses, a shoulder bag, loafers, and a gold chain sealed off her look for the day.