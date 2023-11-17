Karisma Kapoor radiates regal glamor in Anita Dongre's royal anarkali kurta

Karisma Kapoor, the 90s' ageless beauty, continues to amaze us with her gorgeous looks. Her Instagram account is a veritable treasure trove of classic elegance, with endless lovely images of herself.

She looks stunning in every dress, whether it's an anarkali kurta set or a magnificent golden tissue saree. Kapoor recently stole the show with her excellent fashion sense at a party organized by Sonam Kapoor to commemorate David Beckham's visit to India.

We can't wait to see and decipher her stunning attire. Keep reading for more information about Karisma Kapoor's stunning outfit at the celebration.

Karishma Kapoor's sartorial triumph in glistening golden anarkali kurta

The Hum Saath Saath Hain actress is known for her strong sense of style and eternal charm. Karisma stunned everyone with a gorgeous anarkali kurta. She radiated absolute wealth as she wore the floor-length kurta in this golden ensemble. The kurta had eye-catching green velvet panels that perfectly complemented the beautiful golden thread work floral embroidery. Karisma's elegance and confidence were emphasized by the attire, which featured long sleeves and a gorgeous V-neckline. Anita Dongre created this gorgeous sequin studded garment, a fantastic designer who effortlessly captured the spirit of everlasting glamor in this breathtaking outfit.

More about Karisma Kapoor’s hair, makeup and accessories

Let's take a look at the dazzling accessories that matched the Dil Toh Pagal Hai fame's beautiful outfit. She wore layers of gold-toned chains around her neck, producing a stunning impression. She completed her look with an excellent potli bag that complimented her dress wonderfully. She picked dark ankle-strap high heels for a touch of elegance and to add a refined aspect to the entire ensemble. Esha L Amin, the creative stylist behind this gorgeous ensemble, deserves special attention.

When it comes to natural beauty, the Coolie No. 1-star shines even with minimum makeup. Her stunning haircut, created by Hrishikesh Naskar, was a sleek and swept-back ponytail that added a sense of refinement to her entire look. Her makeup, on the other hand, was flawless. Karisma exhibited elegance and confidence with softly sculpted cheekbones, a small sweep of eyeliner, and a bright red lipstick. Her perfect complexion and delicate cosmetic choices complemented her natural features, making her even more attractive. It's quite astonishing how Karisma can pull off a minimal makeup look while still appearing stunning.

We'd love to know what you think about this gorgeous PURE GOLD look! Karisma Kapoor looked stunning in her neat hair and golden attire. If you like this look as much as we do, please share your thoughts in the comments area below.

