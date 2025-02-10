Karisma Kapoor revives iconic Hum Saath Saath Hain character; looks fabulous in red and yellow lehenga choli
For one of her recent looks on a show, Karisma Kapoor revived her iconic character from Hum Saath Saath Hain and styled a yellow and red lehenga choli in true Sapna style.
Karisma Kapoor effortlessly slays fashion, and she makes sure the world knows it. For a special Indian Idol episode dedicated to celebrating the greatest hits of Rajshri Films, the actress revived her beloved character, Sapna, from Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain. Dressed in a stunning lehenga choli, she had fans reminiscing about her iconic role. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.
Recreating her sweet and soft-spoken character from the film, Karisma dazzled in a vibrant red and yellow color palette. She styled a yellow lehenga with a red round-neck blouse, looking absolutely radiant. Her red blouse featured full sleeves, a Rajasthani bandhani print, and intricate golden embroidery, adding a regal touch to the ensemble.
The Murder Mubarak actress paired the choli with a mustard yellow skirt. Designed with pleats, the skirt featured golden embellishments throughout and a heavily printed border along the hem. She completed the ensemble with a yellow dupatta that mirrored the skirt’s intricate design.
For accessories, Karisma Kapoor styled her look with a stack of golden bangles and two kadas on one hand, while adorning the other with a wide gold-toned bracelet. She added a few statement rings and a pair of gold-toned danglers, perfectly complementing her traditional ensemble.
For her hair, Karisma flaunted her brown and caramel-colored locks in a sleek, slicked-back style, fashioning them into a chic bubble braid. Adding a touch of elegance, she accessorized with stone-studded, gold-toned hairpins.
Keeping her makeup minimal yet striking, she opted for a nude base. To accentuate her expressive eyes, the Fiza actress applied smokey eyeshadow, heavy eyeliner, and mascara. A hint of bronzer added warmth to her look, while a glossy brown shade of lipstick tied it all together. For the perfect finishing touch, she adorned her look with a tiny red bindi.
Did this look remind you of Karisma Kapoor as Sapna? Tell us in the comments!
