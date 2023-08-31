Karisma Kapoor serves elegance in cocktail-ready outfit with embellished kurta, ruched skirt by Anamika Khanna

Karisma Kapoor, a true blue diva renowned for her impeccable style choices and her love for the timeless color, black, recently showcased her fashion prowess once again. This time, it was an exquisite fusion ensemble designed by ace designer Anamika Khanna. The beloved Dil To Pagal Hai actress donned a sophisticated and striking monochrome outfit that seamlessly blended tradition with modernity, making it an ideal choice for the upcoming wedding season.

Let’s delve deeper into this voguish creation carried off flawlessly by the talented Raja Hindustani actress.

Karisma Kapoor looked incomparable in grey and black

In a collaboration that oozes glamour and innovation, the Andaz Apna Apna actress collaborated with celebrity stylist Ami Patel to curate a head-turning ensemble. The ensemble featured a grey blouson-style kurta with peplum-like accents, crafted to perfection by Anamika Khanna. This kurta, cinched at the waist, exuded sophistication with its v-neckline, full sleeves, and tasteful shoulder pads. The piece was a canvas of intricate embroidery, adorned with matte gold sequins and delicate glass beadwork, showcasing Anamika Khanna’s exquisite craftsmanship. Complementing the kurta was a black draped skirt that clung elegantly to the body. The ankle-length silk skirt, another creation by Anamika Khanna, added a deft touch of allure to the outfit. The harmonious contrast between the grey kurta and the black skirt created a visually appealing balance, emphasizing the Sapoot actress’ refined taste in fashion.

The talented Rakshak actress further took her ensemble to another level with carefully chosen accessories. Statement silver Jhumka-like earrings and sophisticated rings from Abhilasha Jewelry Collection’s tribal range elevated the ensemble further. The amalgamation of these accessories with the outfit exemplified Kapoor’s innate ability to curate a well-coordinated look that exuded grace and confidence. Meanwhile, her hairstyle and makeup choices seamlessly complemented the fusion wear ensemble. Her hair was styled in an elegant half-up-half-down style, adding a touch of chic to the overall appearance. Meanwhile, the Shikari actress’ neutral-toned makeup accentuated her features with shimmery eyeshadow that caught the light just right, creating a captivating effect. The perfect highlights and nude lipstick rounded off the makeup, harmonizing with the ensemble’s tones.

It’s safe to say that the Shaktiman actress’ recent appearance in Anamika Khanna’s fusion wear masterpiece is a testament to her unwavering commitment to underlining fashion supremacy. The ensemble effortlessly merges contemporary style elements with traditional aesthetics, making it a standout choice for the wedding season. Kapoor once again proves that she’s not just a fashion icon, but a true trendsetter. As we celebrate her impeccable fashion choices, it’s evident that Karisma Kapoor’s influence on the world of fashion continues to be unparalleled.

So, what did you think of the Hum Saath - Saath Hain actress’ outfit? Are you a fan? Would you like to recreate this? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions.

