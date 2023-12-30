Karisma Kapoor teaches how to style color-blocked fits in Punit Balana’s Rs. 75,000 pink and red Anarkali suit

Karisma Kapoor, the epitome of timeless grace and elegance, recently graced the virtual sphere with a mesmerizing display of ethnic opulence. The Bollywood diva, celebrated for her impeccable style, donned a breathtaking pink and red Anarkali suit crafted by the renowned designer Punit Balana. This sartorial masterpiece, priced at a staggering Rs. 75,000, exudes regality through its pure silk kalidar and vibrant jacket adorned with morodi and zardozi work.

So, join us as we delve into the intricate details of Karisma Kapoor's fashion escapade, unraveling the fusion of grandeur, comfort, and sheer sophistication that defines her ethereal appearance.

Karisma Kapoor looks incomparable in a pink-red Anarkali suit

The beautiful Zero actress recently posted pictures of herself in Punit Balana's Rani Sa Anarkali set, meant to make you feel like true royalty. The Raja Hindustani actress; suit features a pure silk red-colored kalidar and vibrant pink jacket, embellished to sheer perfection with morodi and zardozi work, which literally exuded an unmatched level of luxury and regality. The entire elegant ethnic ensemble, worth Rs. 75,000, visibly blends grandeur with elegance and comfort.

This is achieved with the help of lightweight materials and exquisite gold embellishments throughout the piece to add to its overall look. The talented Rakshak actress completed her outfit with matching metallic gold sandals and classy block heels. The diva further chose to accessorize her suit with a matching red traditional necklace with matching earrings and gold bangles that totally complemented and elevated her oh-so-stylish outfit. We're literally obsessed with Karisma's super classy outfit.

Karisma Kapoor's visibly perfect hairstyle and makeup

The Murder Mubarak actress chose to leave her hair with loose waves open and styled it with twists by pinning it on the sides. Her dark tresses beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face to sheet perfection. On the other hand, the actress' beautiful makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, subtle pink eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and the classiest dark red lipstick totally gave her outfit a rather elevated and classy appeal.

As we bid adieu to this visual spectacle, we find ourselves captivated by the diva's flawless hairstyle and makeup, the final brushstrokes that complete this portrait of ethnic magnificence. Karisma Kapoor's choice of loose waves, subtle makeup, and a touch of classic red lipstick serve as a testament to her innate understanding of the artistry that is fashion. Through this showcase of sophistication, Karisma Kapoor not only imparts a lesson on styling color-blocked fits but leaves an indelible mark on the canvas of fashion, reaffirming her status as an icon of regal elegance, don't you agree?

So, what did you think of the talented and incomparably beautiful diva's classy outfit? Would you like to wear something like this to your next soiree or celebration? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

