Karisma Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan: 5 fits that prove actresses revived Banarasi brocade fashion

Prepare to be wowed by the attractive B-town actors who are ruling the fashion scene with the comeback of Banarasi brocade. These prominent ladies, from the ever-beautiful Karisma Kapoor to the trendy Kriti Sanon and the graceful Sara Ali Khan, are breaking new ground with their Banarasi brocade costumes. For those who are unfamiliar, Banarasi brocade is a traditional textile craft that began in India's lively city of Banaras.

In this thrilling listicle, we go over every stunning Banarasi brocade garment that these divas have donned. By the conclusion of this article, you'll be desperate to add one of these classic items to your collection. Continue reading and prepare to fall in love with Banarasi brocade fashion!

Karisma Kapoor in black banarasi shawl lapel collar blazer

Let's begin this fashion adventure with none other than Karisma Kapoor, the 90's fashion queen. The Hum Saath Saath Hain actress slayed the game in a gorgeous look, wearing a long black jacket that offered strong kurta vibes. With its shawl lapel collar and sharp shoulder pads, this outfit was absolute perfection, giving it that additional kick of Indo-Western flare. Karisma wore it with a pair of fashionable vine-colored straight trousers, creating a knockout combo that turned heads everywhere she went.

Rashmika Mandanna in a banarasi pink kurta set

Let's discuss Rashmika Mandanna, the brilliant and attractive actress who is building a name for herself in Bollywood. The Animal actress was seen wearing a gorgeous Banarasi kurta combo that oozed perfect elegance. Her ensemble was elevated by the kurta, which had half sleeves and a lovely V-neck. Rashmika seamlessly combined the kurta with flared, wide-leg trousers, producing a combination that was both comfortable and attractive. This South Indian beauty understands how to wear traditional Indian attire with a contemporary touch.

Manushi Chhillar in blue banarasi brocade lehenga set

Manushi Chhillar, the gorgeous Miss World 2017, slayed in her Diwali attire where she selected a stunning lehenga outfit made of fine Banarasi brocade. Manushi looked stunning with a sleeveless V-neck bustier, which added a touch of glitz to her ensemble. The Samrat Prithviraj fame matched it well with a gorgeous lehenga and an artfully draped dupatta over her hand. The stunning blue and gold Banarasi fabric combo manages to steal one’s breath away. Manushi understands how to handle herself elegantly in traditional attire.

Kriti Sanon in a blank ensemble with a thigh-high slit

Kriti Sanon left all mesmerized earlier this year when she wore a black and gold gown that flawlessly showed the fusion of Banarasi brocade fabric with Indo-Western styling. The gown had an asymmetrical neckline, which added a distinctive touch to the ensemble. The layered floral pattern cloak that the Shehzada star seamlessly combined with the gown made her ensemble even more stunning. Kriti's immaculate sense of style was highlighted by the combination of the Banarasi brocade cloth and the Indo-Western components.

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan in royal purple banarasi anarkali kurta set

Sara Ali Khan with her flawless Nawabi style, of course, blessed all with her presence recently in a gorgeous Anarkali kurta combo. She chose a royal purple color that matched her stunning features well. The purple kurta had wide sleeves and an elegant touch with its golden lace hem. Sara successfully teamed the kurta with red churidar trousers, creating a stunning contrast that brought a spark of color to her look. She completed the ensemble with a mesmerizing purple-hued dupatta made of tissue fabric and embellished with beautiful golden lace.

It's difficult to choose just one of these magnificent Banarasi brocade patterns. Each design has its own distinct appeal and attractiveness. However, if we had to pick one, we would say that Kriti Sanon's black and gold gown drew our attention. Her attire brilliantly showed the combination of Banarasi brocade silk with Indo-Western flair.

In our opinion, all five actresses - Karisma Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Manushi Chhillar, Kriti Sanon, and Sara Ali Khan - contributed their unique flair and style to the ensemble, making it tough to choose just one. They all looked gorgeous in their individual outfits.

Which is your favorite look? Let us know in the comments!

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan to Vicky Kaushal; Check how actors are making white kurta statements at airport