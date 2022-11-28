Karisma Kapoor’s Balenciaga handbag is the highlight of her chic semi-formal airport look

Karisma Kapoor reminds us she certainly knows how to travel in style as she was spotted serving major styling lessons with her voguish fashion moment. Her semi-formal ensemble consisted of a crisp blazer along with a pair of grey statement trousers that truly stood out. The actress kept things sharp with dapper add-ons like a pair of black sunglasses, and her designer handbag by Balenciaga. Keep scrolling for a closer look at the designer bag.

Karisma Kapoor gives a formal spin to her airport look

For her latest on-flight attire, Karisma Kapoor went with a classic black blazer with a simple white t-shirt underneath. Take cues from the diva and pair your blazer with a casual t-shirt instead of a shirt for a relaxed feel. Matching the tone of her neutral fit, the actress opted for grey trousers that featured a boxy silhouette with a classic black leather belt. The star chose to add casual elements to her sharp look with a pair of oversized sunglasses, a dark-hued baseball cap, and chunky sneakers that certainly prove the diva has mastered the art of effortless travel fashion.

Karisma Kapoor gave her travel wear an update with a tasteful Balenciaga bag that has to be the undeniable star of her ensemble. The large Crush chain-strap shoulder bag Balenciaga is worth $3,400 or Rs. 277,391.89. Characterized by its iconic curved shape and quilted finish, the designer Crush Bag is held by a black chain strap. The Italian black leather bag also stands out because of its iconic B logo plaque on the front. The enduringly classic bag also features a foldover top with a magnetic fastening, a partitioned compartment, and an internal zip pocket which makes it the perfect travel bag. While the bag was the accessory of the day, Karisma chose to instantly elevate her look with bold lipstick, a dewy face, and wavy hair.

Karisma’s airport look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

