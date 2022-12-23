Karisma Kapoor's Baum Und Pferdgarten mini dress proves Christmas is here already; Check out its cost

Another afternoon, another Christmas-obsessed style inspiration. Your station of references is expanding swiftly and we still stand compacted in the notion that a dress is not just a dress. Through the days gone by, you and we together have picked up too many hacks to give frumpy or old dresses a second wind of makeovers that we've all become such queens of making every dress look impressive and as extra as ever. There's a new find in here and if the tune of green is good is all you hear, Karisma Kapoor's latest look is the kind of chic hype you need.

You don't need a sequin dress to be noticed and this is something we've been vocal about all throughout the month. Days are getting greener and this is how we know we're in the right direction. Step on it like you know it's the best decision made with this mini dress. The Raja Babu actress donned a one-piece from Baum Und Pferdgarten's Pre-Spring 2023 collection.

We absolutely go gaga when a floral print calls and here's a smooth texture at play. What a mood amplifier of sorts and this happens all through the year, that is the real fun. Let the Abi dress be on top of your mind before you dress up for family dinners and parties. The Rs. 29,733.28 outfit has a pretty string of features from drop shoulders, and a keyhole neckline with a tie-up detail to wrap it just as you would put a cute star on top of the Christmas tree as a chic conclusion.

Karisma Kapoor looks like a slayer in a mini dress styled with boots

This dress is also about its appealing fit that looks too comfortable and lightweight. It's flared and the long sleeves can be warm just as required for dressing up in winter. How nice is the high-low hem? The Raja Hindustani actress was styled by Esha L Amin and gave a depth of classy allure with pointed-toe and zipper black boots. Karisma's makeup included bright red lipstick, mascara, and a minimal spread of eyeshadow and kohl. Lolo's hair was tied into an updo and this is how to get your look done.





